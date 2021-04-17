Television Q&A: Who is that gravelly voiced actor on 'Chicago P.D.'?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Who is that gray-haired, raspy-voiced actor on “Chicago P.D.”? He is excellent in every scene. He is in the Eddie Egan class — the epitome of a tough cop.

Answers: You are thinking of Jason Beghe, who plays Hank Voight on the NBC drama. A screen actor for more than 35 years, he has often been seen on TV and in movies, usually as a tough guy. The gravelly voice arrived well into his acting career. “In 1999 I was in a serious car accident,” Beghe told the New York Daily News in 2014. “I was intubated, and I kept pulling this tube out of my throat. That’s how I got the voice.” Also significant in his off-camera life was his involvement with Scientology; he reportedly left the organization after about a dozen years, and has been outspoken against it since 2008.

By the way, for those of you tuning in late, Eddie Egan was a real-life New York City cop who inspired the Gene Hackman character in “The French Connection.” Egan’s later years included quite a few acting roles, mainly as law enforcement types; he died in 1984.

Q: My favorite TV show is “Lincoln Rhyme.” Will it be back, or has it been canceled? The lead actor is very good and I’ve seen him in other TV shows.