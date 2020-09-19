Ten-Minute Play Festival to go virtual this year

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Writers will present seven evenings of brand-new short plays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, rolling out one each evening at 7 p.m.
"Last year's festival was such a big success and a wonderful collaboration, we wanted to do it again if at all possible,” said Philip Powell, Little Theatre’s executive director. “We think it's exciting and important to feature new and different voices, albeit virtually this year."
The 10-minute plays, in order of presentation, are:
Punctuated Romance — by David Ratcliffe (Lewisville resident), directed by Gregg Vogelsmeier. Cast: Drew: Devlin Burke, Bailey: Ashley Magoffin, Alicia: Bethany Schultz, Rob: Cole Breeden.
First Day on the Job — by Becky McLaughlin (Winston-Salem), directed by Mike Burke. Cast: Mike: Rob Taylor, Austin: Glenn Otterbacher, Bree: Jessica Dow.
Broken Arrow — by Bradley Stephenson (Salisbury), directed by Sheri Masters. Cast: Phoebe: Rachel Horowitz, Aella: Claire Wayne.
U Up — by Ken Ashford (Winston-Salem), directed by Kate Carson-Groner. Cast: Her: Ashley Magoffin, Her Avatar: Madeleine Witmer, Him: Cane Walden, His Avatar: Christopher Cohen.
A Hole in the Fence — by Abigail Franke (Wake Forest student), directed by Chad Edwards. Cast: Jordan: Ken Ashford, Parker: Olivia Kemp.
The Affliction — by Tim Wiest (Durham), directed by Ashley Pearson. Cast: Will: Ken Ashford, Hermia: Kendall Mason, Dr. Edsmun: Cole Breeden.
The Next Station — by Cameron Kent (Winston-Salem), directed by Jae Campbell. Cast: Liza: Madeleine Witmer, Michael: Christopher Cohen, Train Conductor: Jae Archer, Passenger 1: Jessica Dow, Passenger 2: Adrian Dion Quarles.
As with last year’s event, though under very different circumstances, Britt Cannino Stone is coordinating the presentations.
“2019 was the first time The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem Writers teamed up to put this festival on,” she said. That event was held in Hanesbrands Theatre downtown.
“Of course, as we all know, last year had all the components of putting on a live theater production,” Stone said. “Months of emailing, planning and connecting with the artists, and scheduling with the directors. Then, after we organized in-person auditions, we prepared for the dreaded yet exciting tech day.”
The project included “roughly 30 talented artists and individuals taking part to bring the local plays to life.
“This year, we have the same number of talented artists, which was the one thing we did not want to lose,” she said. “The bottom line is honoring the playwrights and giving the community a fresh project to work on or be involved in.”
That hasn’t meant an easy transition from an on-stage to virtual approach.
“The parameters of making it virtual have definitely posed a challenge,” Stone said. “Trying to establish the same energy and feel of a live experience through a screen has been something everyone has battled. The biggest challenge was how to hold auditions for 21 roles in seven plays. We had a two-week submission period for video auditions. But the directors got their casts.
“We had to talk through the psychology of viewership right now, too, such as attention span,” she said. “And that affected how I scheduled the line-up of the plays, and why we decided on only one play a night instead of a full one-night festival.”
Each of the shows will be recorded beforehand, via Zoom, with the actors and director, then slightly edited “to establish more dynamic reading and theatricality,” Stone said.
Directing a show for and on Zoom isn’t quite the same as stage productions, either.
“For me, it’s a very different process,” Chad Edwards said. “We are working only in Zoom to be as safe as we can be, so there is no direct contact with the actors. The process is not as organic or natural. As a director, you want to be up close, giving notes and being there to witness the moment. It's a little more mechanical. The actors aren't able to react off of each other physically.”
David Ratcliffe, director-at-large on the Winston-Salem Writers board and host of last year’s Festival, said that the organization was “very pleased with last year’s first collaboration with The Little Theatre.
“We explored various ways to produce this year’s plays, but we ultimately decided virtual was the way to go for 2020,” he said. “I think I speak for the playwrights when I say that, while we didn’t write the plays with a virtual production in mind, we are still excited to see our plays produced and, in a small way, to help fill the void of lack of theater.”