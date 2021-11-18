 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tencarva gains financial investment from N.Y. group
0 Comments

Tencarva gains financial investment from N.Y. group

  • 0

Tencarva Machinery Co., based in Greensboro, said Thursday that investment firm Bessemer Investors LLC of New York is making a financial investment in the company.

Terms were not disclosed. The investment is expected to be completed by year’s end.

Tencarva president Ed Pearce will remain in that position, as will its executive management team.

Tencarva has more than 340 employees in 28 locations in the Southeast. It makes flow-control and process equipment for original equipment manufacturers, as well as provideing repair services.

“Bessemer understands our vision and recognizes the value of our industry-leading employees, including over 100 employee equity owners in the business who will retain significant stakes going forward,” Pearce said. ”We believe Bessemer's values and longer-term, more flexible capital base is the right match for our employee-owned business and will assist us in our next phase of growth."

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
Crime

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News