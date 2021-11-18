Tencarva gains financial investment from N.Y. group

Tencarva Machinery Co., based in Greensboro, said Thursday that investment firm Bessemer Investors LLC of New York is making a financial investment in the company.

Terms were not disclosed. The investment is expected to be completed by year’s end.

Tencarva president Ed Pearce will remain in that position, as will its executive management team.

Tencarva has more than 340 employees in 28 locations in the Southeast. It makes flow-control and process equipment for original equipment manufacturers, as well as provideing repair services.

“Bessemer understands our vision and recognizes the value of our industry-leading employees, including over 100 employee equity owners in the business who will retain significant stakes going forward,” Pearce said. ”We believe Bessemer's values and longer-term, more flexible capital base is the right match for our employee-owned business and will assist us in our next phase of growth."

