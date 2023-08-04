An industrial building in Rural Hall has been sold for $1.8 million to a Tennessee manufacturing company planning a significant expansion.

The 8.62-acre property at 8640 Broad St. contains a 51,728-square-foot building.

The buyer is Ken Garner Manufacturing — RHO Inc. of Chattanooga, Tenn., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing on Friday.

The seller is Lecol Real Estate US Inc., an affiliate of a Canadian company called Durisol. Durisol is a manufacturer of noise-barrier products such as those built next to major roadways. It moved into the 8640 Broad St. property in 2021.

The Durisol affiliate paid $1 million for the property in June 2020. In May, the property was listed for $1.9 million.

The eight-acre property came on the market at an opportune time for Ken Garner Manufacturing. That's because the company has a nearby plant at 8630 Broad St. — one of three production locations in the U.S.

John Garner, chief executive of Ken Garner Manufacturing, said Friday the company has about 40 employees at the 8630 Broad St. property.

"We had been looking for space in the immediate community, so we were pleasantly surprised to learn the (8640 Broad St.) property was available," Garner said. "It gave us an opportunity to put the entire property back under one ownership."

Ken Garner Manufacturing's primary Triad customer is the John Deere plant in Kernersville, where it produces counterweights for excavators.

John Garner said production in the 8640 Broad St. building is expected to begin in early 2024.

"This initially gives us more space than we need, but we believe there will be other expansion opportunities down the road."