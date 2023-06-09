■ No. 1 Iga Swiatek has moved closer to a second straight French Open title by edging Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals. The victory on Thursday also assured Swiatek of keeping the No. 1 ranking. On Saturday, Swiatek, 22, from Poland, will face unseeded Karolina Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, who advanced to her first Slam final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.
TENNIS
