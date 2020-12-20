The 10 Best Books of 2020: It was an off year for the arts, but not for books. Our list of favorites, fiction and nonfiction

“A Children’s Bible” by Lydia Millet: It begins with the idyllic hush of a young-adult classic: “Once we lived in a summer country.” A group of teenagers and their neglected siblings wile away vacation at a lakeside rental, ignored by parents preoccupied with liquor and liaisons. After a climate cataclysm upends the landscape, the kids leave for an adventure marked by strange arks full of animals and odd infants found in mangers. The adults, meanwhile, study the fine print on the vacation lease and drink themselves numb. Rather than a howl of realism and reproach about a fast approaching future, Millet, an almost-winner of National Book Awards and Pulitzers, settles into an ageless, old-fashioned tone, marrying a parable of complacency to something surreal and hilarious — the weirdness of watching your world end. It’s just what you’re looking for: A light lift, yet so sharp you never fortify yourself for an endgame of mythic profundity.

“Nothing is Wrong and Here Is Why” by Alexandra Petri: There has been a library of books about the chaos unleashed by the Trump years, and someday, when the president is honored with a library, let’s hope Washington Post columnist Petri is quick with a card catalog of its contents. As for her own book: Are these original, stinging essays shelved in nonfiction? Or everyday surreality? Non-magical realism? Her pieces veer from funny funny to sad funny to furious funny — better known as Tuesday in America. The subjects — #MeToo, guns, family separation policies, Melania Trump’s holiday decorating (“Nightmare Forest of Cursed Trees”) — are rendered as snappy satires of contemporary jargon and official evasion. The Mueller Report receives a book report: “One way in which this book did not succeed was its lack of female characters.” A Deep State FAQ explains its aim as “a very clear and secret thing, only known to Deep Staters and people who leave comments on conspiracy websites online.” How spot-on is Petri? Her piece about Trump’s federal budget was (mistakenly, I guess) included in a White House newsletter. Among its lines: “Affordable housing is a luxury and we are going to get rid of it.”