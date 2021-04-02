The All-Star game at Truist Park? Gone with the wind

ATLANTA — You know, actions do have consequences. Eight days after the legislature passed and the governor signed a law that our nation’s president described as “Jim Crow on steroids,” the state of Georgia has suffered a significant loss. Major League Baseball has pulled its All-Star game, which was set for July 13 and from which Cobb County was expecting an economic jolt, from Truist Park.

From a statement released by MLB on Friday afternoon, this was Commissioner Rob Manfred: “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star game and MLB draft.” (The latter was scheduled to be held here in conjunction with the All-Star game.) In the same statement, Manfred said: “We will continue with our plans to celebrate the life of Hank Aaron during this season’s All-Star festivities.”

Just not in the city Aaron called home. Yikes.

You could feel this coming since … oh, last week. Asked at 9 a.m. Friday if he was concerned about the possibility of losing the All-Star game, a prominent Braves employee said he was indeed. Six hours later, the All-Star game was gone. Understand: MLB has no gripe with the Braves, Cobb County or Truist Park; its beef is with the state of Georgia, which decided it needed to tighten its voting regulations.