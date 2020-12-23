The Briefcase: PART drivers vote to join Teamsters Local 391

Jolo said it plans to close the tasting room and property immediately to outside visitors in order to ameliorate the grounds, vines and winery building.

“We will spend 2021 securing all of the necessary state, local and government licenses to re-open under the brand Rayson Winery & Vineyards LLC in the spring of 2022,” said J.W. Ray, owner of Jolo.

Jolo said it projects gaining the ability to produce more than 10,000 cases of wine annually from the Hutton acquisition. Those will include varieties of Viognier, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Franc.

New plantings are planned for April for Sauvignon Blanc, Vidal Blanc and Marquette.

Richard Craver

Yadkin solar farm project gains financing

An Asheville solar company, Pine Gate Renewables, said Wednesday it has closed financing on the $89.2 million Sugar Solar 81-megawatt project in the Yadkinville and East Bend areas.

Pine Gate will develop and construct the solar facility on the 180-acre site. The 70,000-panel solar farm is expected to go online in the third quarter. MUFG served as lead arranger on the financing.