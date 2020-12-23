The Briefcase: PART drivers vote to join Teamsters Local 391

PART drivers vote to join Teamsters Local 391
Drivers at National Express have voted to join Teamsters Local 391 by a more than two-to-one margin, according to a statement released Wednesday.
The drivers work for Piedmont Area Regional Transportation System, which provides public transportation for 10 Triad counties.
"We will work together on creating a workplace with higher wages and safer working conditions," said Mike McGaha, president of Local 391. "Workers also want to be shown dignity and respect on the job."
The drive for Teamster representation started in May. Much of the organizing happened remotely due to the pandemic, and the election was conducted via mail.
Richard Craver
Insteel board approves executive pay raises for 2021
The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it has approved increasing the annual base salary for three executives, effective Monday.
H.O. Woltz III, its president and chief executive, would get a 6.3% raise to $675,000.
Richard Wagner, chief operating officer, would receive a 6% raise to $350,000. James Petelle, its chief legal officer and secretary, would get an 11.1% raise to $250,000.
Richard Craver
Ogburn apartment complex sold for $640,000
The Ogburn apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $640,000 to a California real-estate investment group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer of the 16-unit complex at 4336 Ogburn Ave. is Coelho Investments LLC of Cypress, Calif.
The seller is Kensington Court II LLC of Raeford.
At least 49 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $512.06 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
The most expensive came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Richard Craver
Surry County vineyard bought by Jolo Brands
Jolo Brands LLC, a division of Jolo Winery & Vineyards in Pilot Mountain, said Tuesday it has bought the assets and property of Hutton Vineyards in Dobson for an undisclosed price.
The purchase includes more than 73 acres, with 45 of them under vine, along with Hutton’s tasting room, distribution business, wine making building, and equipment.
Jolo said it plans to close the tasting room and property immediately to outside visitors in order to ameliorate the grounds, vines and winery building.
“We will spend 2021 securing all of the necessary state, local and government licenses to re-open under the brand Rayson Winery & Vineyards LLC in the spring of 2022,” said J.W. Ray, owner of Jolo.
Jolo said it projects gaining the ability to produce more than 10,000 cases of wine annually from the Hutton acquisition. Those will include varieties of Viognier, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Gris, Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Franc.
New plantings are planned for April for Sauvignon Blanc, Vidal Blanc and Marquette.
Richard Craver
Yadkin solar farm project gains financing
An Asheville solar company, Pine Gate Renewables, said Wednesday it has closed financing on the $89.2 million Sugar Solar 81-megawatt project in the Yadkinville and East Bend areas.
Pine Gate will develop and construct the solar facility on the 180-acre site. The 70,000-panel solar farm is expected to go online in the third quarter. MUFG served as lead arranger on the financing.
The solar farm will provide energy to Duke Energy Carolinas through a 20-year purchase power agreement.