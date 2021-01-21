The Briefcase

Atrium CEO named chairman
of Richmond Fed board
The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has appointed Eugene Woods, president and chief executive of Atrium Health, as chairman of the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Va.
Atrium is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of Winston-Salem.
Jennifer LaClair, chief financial officer of Ally Financial in Charlotte, was elected as a Class A director.
Appointed to the Charlotte Fed board are James Goodmon Jr., president and chief operating officer of Capitol Broadcasting Co. in Raleigh, Sepi Saidi, president and chief executive of SEPI Engineering and Construction in Raleigh, and Glenn Sherrill Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of SteelFab Inc. in Charlotte.
Hanesbrands has leadership
changes at divisional level
Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday that Joe Cavaliere has been named to the newly created role of group president for its global innerwear unit, effective Feb. 8.
The company also said Howard Upchurch, group president for innerwear Americas, has announced his retirement after 34 years with the company.
Hanesbrands credited Upchurch with helping create its integrated innerwear organization and led the expansion of the Hanes brand into new retail channels.
In fiscal 2019, Upchurch was paid $570,000 and total compensation of $1.31 million.
Cavaliere brings more than 30 years of leadership in major transformations, sales, marketing and operations to Hanesbrands’ brands that include Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform, Playtex, BaliandDIM.
Cavaliere joins Hanesbrands from C&S Wholesale Grocers, where he was president and general manager of the company’s retail chain division for more than two years. He also worked as president and global chief customer officer at Newell Brands and for Unilever and Kraft Foods.
Altria plans 14-cent hike in
traditional cigarette list prices
Altria Group Inc. is increasing by 14 cents the per-pack list prices for its traditional cigarette brands, effective on shipments beginning Sunday.
The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.
Those include Marlboro, Basic, Benson & Hedges, Benson & Hedges Menthol Green, Chesterfield, L&M, Merit, Nat’s, Parliament and Virginia Slims.
The company already increased the per-pack list prices by 13 cents on Nov. 11.
Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog wrote in a note to investors that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. would raise its list price by 13 cents a pack, effective Jan. 28, for all traditional cigarette brands.
It's a pricing strategy that has become at least a semiannual occurrence since 2014. It would be the second 13-cent per-pack price increase for Reynolds since late September.
American National reports
18% jump in net income
American National Bankshares Inc. reported Thursday an 18.2% increase in fourth-quarter net income to $8.79 million. Diluted earnings were 80 cents, up 13 cents from a year ago.
The bank, based in Danville, Va., has two branches in Greensboro and one each in Burlington, Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
The bank reported taking a $585,000 loan-loss provision, compared with a $2.62 million provision in the third quarter, $4.76 million provision in the second quarter and $953,000 in the first quarter.
With the provision increase, loan revenue rose 7.9% to $21.6 million. The bank said it has approved federal Paycheck Protection Program applications worth a combined $266 million in loan commitment. It had $2.4 million in PPP fees during the quarter.
Fee revenue increased 9.1% to $4.22 million, led by $1.04 million in mortgage banking income, $1.03 million in other fees and commissions, and $1.02 million in trust fees.