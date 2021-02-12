The Briefcase

Winston-Salem beverage company gains brewing partner
The Community Brewing Ventures group said Thursday it has selected UpDog Kombucha as its second partner and its first non-alcoholic beverage partner.
The partnership is projected to help fund promoting the UpDog Kombucha brand with the CBV investment of capital, marketing and production resources.
CBV was formed in June by D9 Brewing Co., one of the Southeast's fastest growing breweries. By January, CBV had raised $2.5 million for funding purposes.
UpDog Kombucha was co-founded by Lauren Miller and Olivia Wolff, who started the business while Wake Forest University students. They are founding cohort members of the entrepreneurial initiative Winston Starts.
The company’s small-batch kombucha is handcrafted using local and organic ingredients. The fermentation process creates naturally occurring probiotics and enzymes that contribute to a healthy gut and body. The brews are vegan, gluten-free, low-sugar and low-calorie with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or added sugar post-fermentation.
Wolff will serve as CBV’s category manager of non-alcoholic and alternative beverages, while Miller will serve as a consultant for the two categories. The goal is helping CBV grow its non-alcoholic offerings.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem companies gain venture capital funds
First Launch Capital Fund, a venture capital fund based in Greensboro, said Friday it has closed on undisclosed financial investments in two Winston-Salem companies.
The investments are the fourth and fifth by First Launch.
Proodos Inc. has developed a project management tool that improves efficiency through the use of GPS navigation technology. The group said its software identifies gaps in talent management, skills and communication that can cause project costs to increase.
Proodos’ ownership group recently moved to Winston-Salem from Atlanta. Its website is www.proodos.work.
Unbox the Dress says it is the first online service — www.unboxthedress.com — providing brides with museum-quality, third-party care and storage of their wedding dress.
The company also provides options for repurposing the wedding dress into new family heirlooms and gifts. The company, run by founder and chief executive Grace Rojek, recently relocated to the Triad from Ohio to gain access to the region’s garment manufacturing expertise and skilled workforce.
Richard Craver
Local CVS Pharmacy site sells for $3.62 million
A CVS Pharmacy property in south Winston-Salem has been sold for $3.62 million to a New York commercial real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The two-acre property at 3186 Peters Creek Parkway contains a 13,875-square-foot building.
The buyer is 3186 Peters Creek Parkway LLC of Pelham, N.Y. The sellers are 305 NC LLC and Empire NC LLC.
Richard Craver
Local industrial building bought for $650,000
A Winston-Salem group has spent $650,000 to purchase a 7,200-square industrial building in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 2.17-acre property at 319 Perimeter Point Blvd. is Big Creek Properties LLC. The seller is Perimeter Point Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Mannington Mills’ High Point facility sells for $1 million
The Mannington Mills Wood Floors manufacturing facility in High Point has been sold for $1 million to a High Point group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 7.39-acre property at 1327 Lincoln Drive contains 172,000 square feet of space.