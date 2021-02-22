The Briefcase

Groups withdraw

lawsuit against

Hanesbrands

A lawsuit filed against Hanesbrands Inc. by the country's largest youth football association was withdrawn Friday by the association.

Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc. and Pop Warner Authentic Inc. dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, signifying it can’t be filed again.

The one-paragraph response did not cite whether the Pop Warner groups and Hanesbrands had reached a settlement. Hanesbrands could not be immediately reached for comment on the result.

The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in federal District Court for the Central District of California. The Pop Warner groups are based in Langhorne, Pa.

The groups accused Hanesbrands and its Champion brand, and BSN Sports, of manufacturing merchandise "that exploits the Pop Warner brand and trademarks," including its logo, on football uniforms it was marketing and selling at www.championteamwear.com.