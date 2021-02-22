The Briefcase

Groups withdraw
lawsuit against
Hanesbrands
A lawsuit filed against Hanesbrands Inc. by the country's largest youth football association was withdrawn Friday by the association.
Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc. and Pop Warner Authentic Inc. dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, signifying it can’t be filed again.
The one-paragraph response did not cite whether the Pop Warner groups and Hanesbrands had reached a settlement. Hanesbrands could not be immediately reached for comment on the result.
The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in federal District Court for the Central District of California. The Pop Warner groups are based in Langhorne, Pa.
The groups accused Hanesbrands and its Champion brand, and BSN Sports, of manufacturing merchandise "that exploits the Pop Warner brand and trademarks," including its logo, on football uniforms it was marketing and selling at www.championteamwear.com.
The Pop Warner groups accused Hanesbrands of five charges: federal trademark infringement and counterfeiting; federal unfair competition; common law trademark infringement; deceptive practices under California civil code; and unfair business practices, also under California civil code.
Richard Craver
Industrial building
in Clemmons sells
for $3.05 million
A group of California-based trusts have spent $3.05 million to purchase a 38,400-square-foot industrial building in Clemmons, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyers of the 3.96-acre property at 6210 Hackers Bend Court are trustees of the Sperber Family Trust of Sacramento, Calif., (at 56% ownership stake), the Michael Carpenter and Phyllis Newton Trust of Sacramento, Calif., (22% stake), and Jeffrey and Chrisan Sievers Trust of Carmichael, Calif. (22% stake).
The seller was Secure Properties LLC of Advance.
Among the tenants are Clemmons Gymnastics and Retail System Service.
Richard Craver
Village Fabrics
Shop to re-open
Village Fabrics Shop is holding store reopening events from Friday through Sunday at 114-R Reynolda Village in Winston-Salem.
The store specializes in quilts, apparel fabrics, patterns, kits, notions and tools with new items arriving daily.
The store-opening events will include games to win product discounts.
Richard Craver
Cherokee chief:
Time for Jeep
to change name
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The chief of the Cherokee Nation says it’s time for auto maker Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models.
Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement he believes corporations and team sports should stop using Native American names, images and mascots on their teams and products. Hoskin’s comments were first reported by Car & Driver magazine.
A spokeswoman for Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, says the vehicle name was carefully selected to honor Native American people. Hoskin says the best way to honor the Tahlequah, Oklahoma-based tribe is to learn more about their sovereign government and its history.