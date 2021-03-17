The Briefcase

Unifi plans another hiring event for Tuesday
Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of its effort to hire 42 entry-level, full-time workers at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant.
The interviews will take place at 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville. The company said that offers will be made on the spot.
Those who can't make it to the event can visit www.unifi.com/careers or at https://events.indeed.com/event/76257/?from=li.
The company said it is hiring machine operators and entry level manufacturing positions.
Starting pay is up to $15.46, along with shift premiums. Unifi is offering a $500 employee referral bonus.
The plant has about 1,330 employees in Yadkinville at last count. The goal is hiring workers from Davie, Forsyth, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Richard Craver
Insteel rejoins New York Stock Exchange
Insteel Industries Inc. completed Wednesday transferring the listing of its common stock from Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange. The Mount Airy company will continue to trade under the stock symbol “IIIN.”
H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement the company had listed on the NYSE from 1992 to 2002.
The company listed among the advantages of being on the NYSE "the unique market model combining cutting-edge technology and human judgment, an unmatched network of chief executives and business leaders among the listed community, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an exchange listing, and core investor-relations services."
Insteel operates 10 U.S. manufacturing facilities, primarily serving manufacturers of concrete products used in nonresidential construction.
"Insteel’s decision to transfer its listing to the New York Stock Exchange underscores the company’s commitment to industry leadership, taking its rightful place among our extraordinary community of NYSE-listed companies similarly focused on innovation and value creation," said John Tuttle, NYSE Group’s vice chairman and chief commercial officer.
Richard Craver
Braxton Culler manufacturer sold to Classic Home
Classic Home Inc. said Tuesday it has acquired upper-end upholstery manufacturer Braxton Culler Inc. of High Point, according to multiple media reports.
The transaction offers Classic Home a domestic manufacturing presence in the upholstery segment.
According to the High Point Enterprise, Classic Home did not disclose a purchase price.
Braxton Culler sells indoor and outdoor residential furniture, along with dining room and other seating products.
Braxton Culler has a 410,000-square-foot plant in Sophia with about 125 employees.
Both manufacturers have a showroom at the High Point Market.
Richard Craver
Bank of Oak Ridge opens first High Point branch Monday
Bank of Oak Ridge said Wednesday it will open its first branch in High Point on Monday.
It is the bank’s fifth branch in the Triad. It is located at 2513 Eastchester Drive in the Shoppes on Eastchester.