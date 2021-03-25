The Briefcase

Piedmont Natural

Gas seeks rate hike

Piedmont Natural Gas filed Wednesday a request with the N.C. Utilities Commission that would raise the average monthly residential customer bill by $8.

If approved, the request would go into effect in November.

The utility wants permission to recover $1.7 billion in capital expenses for projects to accommodate growth in its communities, for infrastructure to decrease price volatility for customers, and for federally required safety improvements to its system.

The request represents a 10.4% increase in the company's revenues.

Among the projects are: construction of a new natural gas storage facility in Robeson County; and enhancements to a storage facility in Huntersville.

Richard Craver

High Point tracts

sell for $1.38M

An Indiana-based developer has spent $1.38 million to buy a combined 52.2 acres off Pegg Road in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.