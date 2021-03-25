The Briefcase

Piedmont Natural
Gas seeks rate hike
Piedmont Natural Gas filed Wednesday a request with the N.C. Utilities Commission that would raise the average monthly residential customer bill by $8.
If approved, the request would go into effect in November.
The utility wants permission to recover $1.7 billion in capital expenses for projects to accommodate growth in its communities, for infrastructure to decrease price volatility for customers, and for federally required safety improvements to its system.
The request represents a 10.4% increase in the company's revenues.
Among the projects are: construction of a new natural gas storage facility in Robeson County; and enhancements to a storage facility in Huntersville.
Richard Craver
High Point tracts
sell for $1.38M
An Indiana-based developer has spent $1.38 million to buy a combined 52.2 acres off Pegg Road in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are 33.53 acres sold by R&J Hudson Family Ltd. Partnership, and 18.76 acres sold by R&J Hudson Family Ltd. Partnership, Pleasants Farm Family Ltd., and Stella Pleasants.
The 18.76-acre property was described as being limited to Lot 2.
The buyer is Scannell Properties #466 LLC, an affiliate of Scannell Properties of Indianapolis.
Richard Craver
Pharmaceutical
company plans
Brevard expansion
Raybow USA Inc. said Wednesday it plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Brevard, adding 74 jobs and making a $15.8 million capital investment over five years.
Raybow is the North American unit of a global provider of outsourced pharmaceutical process development and manufacturing services.
Raybow has 24 employees at the Brevard operations, which focus on early-stage research and development, and process research through Phase II clinical trials.
New positions at Raybow will include research chemists, pilot-plant personnel and supervisors.
The company has been made eligible for up to $375,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matches.