The Briefcase

Whitaker Park tracts sold for $2.95 million to investment firm

Affiliates of Brennan Investment Group paid a combined $2.95 million for two tracts within the Whitaker Park manufacturing complex in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

Brennan, based in Rosemont, Ill., confirmed March 3 it had acquired an 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court, along with an adjacent 8.85 acres where it plans an 110,000-square-foot distribution facility.

The purchases were $2.3 million for Lot 3 and $650,000 for Lot 4.

Brennan is a private real-estate investment firm that acquires, develops and operates industrial properties throughout the United States.

A Forsyth deeds filing Monday listed Cook Medical paying $4 million for the 850,000-square-foot section of the complex, along with 39.3 acres.

In another recent WPDA land transaction, JC Harris Holdings LLC of Mocksville has paid $200,000 for a 2.84-acre tract. Bob Leak Jr., the authority’s president and chief executive, said Tuesday the company has plans for a small speculative building on the site.

Richard Craver

Pinnacle reports slight profit increase in first quarter

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed Monday a relatively flat financial quarter for the second consecutive report.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based bank reported a 3.4% decline in first-quarter net income at $125.5 million when compared with $129.7 million for the fourth quarter. In turn, the fourth quarter's net income was down 2.3% from $132.8 million for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, first-quarter net income was up 3% from $121.6 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were $1.65 a share, compared with $1.71 in the fourth quarter and $1.61 a year ago. The average earnings forecast for the first quarter was $1.60 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Pinnacle reported a $2.72 million loan-loss provision for the first quarter, compared with $2.67 million for the fourth quarter and $7.23 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Loan revenue was up 0.3% to $236.7 million compared with the fourth quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 9.8% from a year ago. Fee revenue was at $103.5 million, up 2.7% from the fourth quarter, and up 11.6% from a year ago.

Richard Craver

Lower loan demand trims American National’s profit

Lower consumer demand for loans during the first quarter contributed to American National Bancshares Inc. reporting Thursday a 20.3% decline in net income to just under $9 million.

American benefited during the quarter from a $758,000 recovery from its loan-loss provision.

Many banks have reported profit declines comparing the first and fourth quarters.

Diluted earnings were 84 cents a share, compared with $1.05 in the fourth quarter and $1.03 a year ago.

Loan revenue was at $21.2 million, down 15.3% from the fourth quarter and down 5.4% from a year ago. Fee revenue was $5.6 million, up 15.6% from the fourth quarter, but down 5.4% from a year ago.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

Richard Craver

