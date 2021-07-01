The Briefcase

Cavert Wire sold to Houston baling wire company
Accent Wire Tie, based in Houston, said Thursday that it has acquired Cavert Wire Co. of Rural Hall. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Cavert, founded in 1910, is North America’s largest manufacturer of baling wire.
Accent said the acquisition forms “North America’s largest and most strategic supplier for all baling wire products and bale packaging equipment.”
Charles Spittler, Cavert’s president, said the company’s “long-term experience supplying the recycling industry and our North Carolina plant are important additions to Accent. We are looking forward to new opportunities and growth for our team.”
Cavert has a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and an 80,000-square-foot distribution facility dedicated to supplying baling wire.
–Richard Craver
North Point Distribution Center bought for $4.16M
The North Point Distribution Center in Winston-Salem has been sold for $4.16 million to a Winston-Salem real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The properties at 8065 and 8075 North Point Blvd. sits on a 5.52-acre site and contains 56,164 square feet overall.
The buyer is GTE Properties LLC, which is listed with a 3937 West Point Blvd. address and Gregory Ebert as its manager, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State.
The seller is Distribution Center LLC of Winston-Salem.
–Richard Craver
WF Baptist switches end date for fiscal year
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in a financial report Wednesday that it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 report.
The financial report combines financial reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.
The 2020-21 fiscal year that ended Wednesday “will be the final audited financial statements of Wake Forest Baptist and affiliates relating to a fiscal year ended June 30.”
Wake Forest Baptist disclosed the shift in fiscal year end dates with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies. Quarterly financial reports typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment about whether the change is connected to having Atrium Health of Charlotte becoming its parent nonprofit company in October.
–Richard Craver
Winston-Salem industrial building sells for $4.83M
A 140,331-square-foot industrial building has been sold for $4.83 million to a Winston-Salem group with Richard Budd listed as its manager.
The 18.62-acre property at 2601 Hope Church Road was bought by Budd Hope LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
A corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State has Richard Budd as the manager.
The seller is K-Ben LLC of Atlanta.
–Richard Craver