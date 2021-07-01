The Briefcase

The buyer is GTE Properties LLC, which is listed with a 3937 West Point Blvd. address and Gregory Ebert as its manager, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State.

The seller is Distribution Center LLC of Winston-Salem.

–Richard Craver

WF Baptist switches end date for fiscal year

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in a financial report Wednesday that it is switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31, beginning with its 2022 report.

The financial report combines financial reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

The 2020-21 fiscal year that ended Wednesday “will be the final audited financial statements of Wake Forest Baptist and affiliates relating to a fiscal year ended June 30.”

Wake Forest Baptist disclosed the shift in fiscal year end dates with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies. Quarterly financial reports typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.