The Briefcase

Bill bans Postal Service from delivering ecigs
The latest federal COVID-19 relief legislation contains an element that affects the distribution of electronic-cigarette products, according to a tobacco analysts.
The Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act prohibits the U.S. Postal Service from delivering packages containing e-cigarettes, FiscalNote analyst Stefanie Miller wrote Monday.
The bill also subjects e-cigarettes to other rules that currently govern online cigarette sales. The prohibition could go into effect as soon as 120 days.
Miller said the new provisions subjects e-cigarettes to the Jenkins Act and its key amendment, the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act. The Jenkins Act requires sellers to report to states purchases of cigarettes by their residents so those states can collect state and local taxes from the buyers.
Retailers who sell cigarettes online must pay the state and local taxes of the jurisdiction in which the buyer receives the products.
"We see this policy as mainly advancing the trend we’re already seeing in the market — which is that the large, well-capitalized manufacturers will be poised to pay the costs to be in compliance with the new more burdensome policies," Miller wrote.
"Meanwhile, smaller manufacturers and retailers likely fall short and will be forced to exit the market."
Richard Craver
At-home COVID-19 collection kit on market
Labcorp said Monday that its COVID-19 collaboration with Walgreens now includes distribution of its Pixel by Labcorp At-Home COVID-19 collection kit.
The kit is available at Walgreens Find Care, a digital health platform on the Walgreens app and at www.Walgreens.com. Walgreens offers COVID-19 testing in more than 1,100 drive-thru locations across the country.
Customers ages 18 and older can connect to the Pixel by Labcorp website to request the test after completing a short COVID-19 survey to determine eligibility.
The kit will be shipped via FedEx Express Overnight to the customer’s home, where they can self-administer the test collection using a short nasal swab and send their sample back to Labcorp.
Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp site.
If a COVID-19 test is positive, a healthcare staff member will contact individuals directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps.
Richard Craver
Publisher debuts HBCU Matters magazine
A Winston-Salem media publisher, Richard Williams, has launched HBCU Matters magazine this month.
The magazine will focus on the education initiative of the nation’s more than 100 Black colleges and universities, as well as the overall impact of HBCU graduates and current students.
The inaugural edition features dozens of HBCU homecoming queens and examines virtual homecomings. The edition also highlights diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in certain industries, including banking.
The next edition of the magazine, scheduled for summer, will focus on the ways HBCUs are preparing students for the future through their investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Since 2003, Williams has published the monthly magazine Black Business Ink and has been a partner in public relations and advertising agencies.
Richard Craver
Greensboro medical property sells for $10.5M
A Tennessee health-care real estate investment group has paid $10.5 million for a Greensboro medical property that has Cone Health among its tenants, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 3.73-acre property is at 912 Third St. Among the tenants is Guilford Neurologic Associates.
The buyer is HR North Carolina LLC, an affiliate of Healthcare Realty Trust of Nashville, Tenn. The seller is Maple Professional GNA LLC.
Richard Craver
