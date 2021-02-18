The Briefcase

Imperial Brands Plc said Wednesday it has hired Lukas Paravicini as its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 5.

Paravicini comes from the same role with agricultural commodities and brokerage group ED&F Man Holdings.

Paravicini will succeed Oliver Tant, who will leave the manufacturer.

Imperial is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.

Paravicini will start with an annual salary of $1.02 million, and will not be eligible for a salary increase before January 2023. He will be eligible for Imperial’s existing annual bonus plan up to a maximum of 200% of salary, and the long-term incentive plan up to 250% of salary.

Crown Equipment Corp., a global lift truck manufacturer, said Thursday it projects creating more than 130 new jobs in Kinston as part of a $13 million expansion of its manufacturing plant.

Crown operates 19 global production facilities, as well as a service and distribution network of more than 500 retail locations in more than 80 countries.