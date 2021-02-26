The Briefcase

The company has a car and van seat manufacturing plant in Chesterfield, U.K., where it has 15 employees. Its products are under the Rock and Roll Bedz brand.

Rock and Roll Bedz offer six reclining positions, including lying perfectly flat. Models range from manual to fully electronic operation. The primary market is cargo-sized vans that are being converted into livable space.

It is occupying a facility at 195 Ken Dwiggins Drive in Mocksville where it projects it will be able to triple its production space.

The company is hiring for the Mocksville plant skilled metal fabricators, assembly technicians and skilled upholstery/machining/auto trimmer specialists.

The goal is having as many as 30 employees at full production. To apply for a job, email liam@fabworxuk.com. For more information, go to https://fabworxuk.com/ or email to info@fabworxuk.com.

Richard Craver

Wells Fargo’s branch closing initiative adds 19

Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 19 branches — though none in North Carolina — in the latest phase of a nationwide branch-closing initiative.