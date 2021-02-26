The Briefcase

Surry-Yadkin Works offers virtual information conference
Surry-Yadkin Works, a community-based internship program, will hold a virtual kickoff at 11 a.m. March 9 for information about the business and education initiative.
The video conference will be conducted at bit.ly/SYWKickoff. A download of the Microsoft Teams app may be required.
Crystal Folger-Hawks, program director for Surry-Yadkin Works, will give an overview of the program followed by presentations from students already participating in internships and companies offering internships.
Surry-Yadkin Works debuted with 50 students being placed in internships for the spring 2021 semester.
The program is the collaborative effort of Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools, along with Surry Community College.
Funding comes from the Surry and Yadkin commissioners, aided by a $100,000 donation from an anonymous contributor.
Richard Craver
U.K. seat manufacturing plant opening in Mocksville
FabworX, a United Kingdom-based company, is opening its U.S. headquarters operation in Mocksville in March, the Davie County Economic Development Commission said Friday.
The company has a car and van seat manufacturing plant in Chesterfield, U.K., where it has 15 employees. Its products are under the Rock and Roll Bedz brand.
Rock and Roll Bedz offer six reclining positions, including lying perfectly flat. Models range from manual to fully electronic operation. The primary market is cargo-sized vans that are being converted into livable space.
It is occupying a facility at 195 Ken Dwiggins Drive in Mocksville where it projects it will be able to triple its production space.
The company is hiring for the Mocksville plant skilled metal fabricators, assembly technicians and skilled upholstery/machining/auto trimmer specialists.
The goal is having as many as 30 employees at full production. To apply for a job, email liam@fabworxuk.com. For more information, go to https://fabworxuk.com/ or email to info@fabworxuk.com.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo’s branch closing initiative adds 19
Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 19 branches — though none in North Carolina — in the latest phase of a nationwide branch-closing initiative.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency listed branch closings in 11 states.
Locally, Wells Fargo plans to close its University Medical Center location on March 10. The branch at 300 S. Hawthorne Road serves primarily Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Ardmore community.
Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 452, with at least 25 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.
The previous closing rounds involved: 21 on Feb. 13, 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.