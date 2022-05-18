The Briefcase

Novant to invest in Cone’s Medicare Advantage plan

Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that they have signed a letter of intent in which Novant has agreed to make an investment in a Medicare Advantage plan owned by Cone.

The not-for-profit healthcare systems said they are in the due diligence stage. The deal is subject to the customary regulatory reviews.

Care N’ Care Insurance Co. of North Carolina Inc., doing business as HealthTeam Advantage, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cone, incorporated in 2015.

HealthTeam Advantage currently provides coverage for more than 15,000 Medicare beneficiaries in seven North Carolina counties: Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.

“Cone Health maintains majority ownership, and this investment of capital will allow HTA to expand into more markets,” Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone’s chief executive, said in a statement.

HTA offers all the benefits of original Medicare, plus extra benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing and fitness along with Medicare Part D prescription coverage. In addition, members are assigned a personal health care concierge to call for answers to plan questions and options for care.

Winston-Salem startup gains $50K NC Idea grant

A Winston-Salem startup business is one of nine statewide that will receive grant funding from NC Idea’s 33rd SEED grant cycle.

CopyForward Inc. was the only business selected from the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

CopyForward’s focus is “helping creators earn royalties on assets from art to collectibles using permanent contracts stored in a distributed ledger and our powerful SaaS/DeFi platform.

Each of the $50,000 grants is intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.

The other recipients are: Botanical Bones of Asheville; Cicil of Wilmington; Cybershield Security of Huntersville; Essential Personnel of Wilmington; Green Solutions Group of Salisbury; Nurtured Nest of Holly Springs; Well Seasoned Table of Candler; and WH Farms of Charlotte.

American National board declares 28-cent dividend

The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable June 17 to shareholders registered as of June 3.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until inflation controlled

WASHINGTON — Chair Jerome Powell has underscored the Federal Reserve’s determination to keep raising interest rates until it has brought inflation under control.

It’s a high-stakes effort that carries the risk of causing an eventual recession. The Fed’s increases in its benchmark short-term rate typically lead, in turn, to higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. The economy usually slows as a result.

Powell said at a Wall Street Journal conference that the Fed needs to see inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way.

