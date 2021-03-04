The Briefcase

Mohawk closing Eden plant in July

Mohawk Industries Inc. is closing its manufacturing plant in Eden, affecting 108 employees, according to a WARN notice posted Wednesday with the N.C. Commerce Department.

The plant is at 712 Henry St. The first group of 38 employees will be let go on either April 23 or April 30, with the rest between May 14 and July 2. The southern region of Workers United represents 68 of the employees.

The company said the closing “is in response to market changes and adjusting our operations to the fluctuation of our customer demands.”

In May 2015, Mohawk announced expanding its carpet and rug operations in Eden, adding 105 jobs and spending $8 million in capital investments over five years.

At that time, Mohawk had more than 170 employees in Eden, where it makes Karastan brand carpets and rugs. The company, through predecessors, has had a manufacturing presence in Eden since 1928.

Rockingham County economic officials said the company will have 103 employees in Eden once the plant is closed.

