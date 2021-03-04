The Briefcase

Mohawk closing Eden plant in July
Mohawk Industries Inc. is closing its manufacturing plant in Eden, affecting 108 employees, according to a WARN notice posted Wednesday with the N.C. Commerce Department.
The plant is at 712 Henry St. The first group of 38 employees will be let go on either April 23 or April 30, with the rest between May 14 and July 2. The southern region of Workers United represents 68 of the employees.
The company said the closing “is in response to market changes and adjusting our operations to the fluctuation of our customer demands.”
In May 2015, Mohawk announced expanding its carpet and rug operations in Eden, adding 105 jobs and spending $8 million in capital investments over five years.
At that time, Mohawk had more than 170 employees in Eden, where it makes Karastan brand carpets and rugs. The company, through predecessors, has had a manufacturing presence in Eden since 1928.
Rockingham County economic officials said the company will have 103 employees in Eden once the plant is closed.
Primo CEO gets $7M in fiscal ’20 compensation
Primo Water Corp. said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that chief executive Thomas Harrington was paid $824,231 in salary and $722,700 in incentive pay for fiscal 2020.
Harrington’s salary was down compared with $850,000 in fiscal 2019. The company’s top executives agreed to a 30% salary decrease during the second quarter in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harrington received stock and stock option awards valued at $5.43 million on the date they were awarded. His total compensation was just under $7 million, compared with $4.11 million in fiscal 2019.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem. It changed to the Primo Water corporate name and brand.
Jay Wells, chief financial officer, was paid $525,967 in salary and $312,075 in incentive pay. He also took a 30% pay reduction during the second quarter. His total compensation was $2.28 million.
Charles Hinson, chief executive of former Cott division S&D Coffee and & Tea, was paid $161,644 in salary and stock awards valued at $2.76 million on the date they were awarded. Cott completed the sale of S&D Coffee & Tea on Feb. 28, 2020.
Triad building sells for $3.87M
A Massachusetts-based company has spent $3.87 million to purchase a mixed-use building in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.86-acre property at 4008 Bryan Jordan Place is contained within the Deep River Palladium development.
The buyer is Belmar Rio LLC of New Bedford, Mass. The seller was BRC Wendover Shoppes LLC.
Auto-repair property bought for $2.95M
The Caliber Collision auto-repair shop property in Greensboro has been sold for $2.95 million to a Las Vegas real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property at 310-B S. Regional Road sits on a 1.8-acre site.
The buyer is Jermyles Properties LLC, while the seller is VRD at Greensboro Regional LLC of Dallas, Texas.
Caterpillar names GM exec to board
Caterpillar Inc. said Wednesday that Gerald Johnson has been elected to its board of directors, effective March 1.
Johnson, 58, is executive vice president of global manufacturing at General Motors Co. Johnson joined GM as part of a co-op program in 1980 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including several manufacturing and quality roles in North America and abroad.
— Richard Craver
The Caterpillar board expands to 12 members with Johnson’s appointment.
The manufacturer’s Progress Rail division operates a plant in Winston-Salem with 165 employees.