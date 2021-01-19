The Briefcase

Florida appeals
court rules in
Reynolds’ favor
A Florida appeals court dismissed Friday a $13.5 million punitive verdict against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in an Engle progeny cast. The three-judge panel ordered a new trial as well.
The 2015 lawsuit involves the death in 1994 of Tyrone Dixon from throat cancer.
Another jury previously awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to the plaintiffs.
A mistrial was declared by the judge in the punitive stage at that time. A jury award was approved in February 2019.
According to Law360.com, the three-judge panel ruled that jurors “had received insufficient instructions to find the company liable for a claim of conspiracy to fraudulently conceal information.”
Engle cases sprang from a decision in 2006 by the Florida Supreme Court that decertified a $145 billion class-action lawsuit initially filed by Howard Engle. That ruling limited former class members to filing individual lawsuits stating that cigarettes caused their respective illnesses.
Kontoor reaches
licensee agreement
for India market
Ace Turtle, India's leading omnichannel retail platform company, said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Kontoor Brands to become its licensee for India.
The partnership will enable Kontoor’s jeans portfolio, including Lee and Wrangler, to be sold through a digitally connected network of online retailers and branded brick-and-mortar stores.
Ace Turtle will launch web stores for Lee and Wrangler in mid-2021. The brands will also be marketed through online marketplaces, conversational and social commerce. Customers can discover products and place orders through WhatsApp, Chatbots, Instagram and other social channels.
Ace Turtle is embedding technology within the physical stores where these brands are sold across India.
This will include allowing customers to virtually browse and order instantly, and check stock availability in other retail stores and warehouses. It also includes allowing for online orders to be collected from the retail stores.
Securities lawsuit
dismissed against
22nd Century Group
A federal securities lawsuit filed against 22nd Century Group has been dismissed with prejudice, signifying it can’t be filed again, the company said Tuesday.
The lawsuit was filed in January 2019 against the company and then-chief executive Henry Sicignano III and then-chief financial officer John Brodfuehrer.
The lawsuit accused the company and the executives of including false financial statements in quarterly and annual reports, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases and other public statements.
The company filed a request in January 2020 to dismiss the lawsuit. In July, a federal judge for the Western District of New York heard oral arguments on the motion to dismiss.
“We are pleased with the court’s decision to dismiss this baseless lawsuit,” James Mish, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement. “We have consistently maintained that these claims were without merit.”
Based in Williamsville, N.Y., 22nd Century opened cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville in 2014. Following a round of job cuts in January, the company has 51 of its 69 employees in Mocksville.
Triad manufacturer
acquires company
CGR Products, a Greensboro-based fabricator of flexible and customized materials for the manufacturing industry, said Tuesday it has acquired tape converter Custom Tape Co. of Minnesota.
The combined company will have more than 140 employees in four states.
The purchase expands CGR’s ability to meet the demands of customers who require precision fabricated products and quick turnaround times.
CGR Products cuts, slits, laminates and skives flexible, non-metallic materials into precision components at four locations – including its corporate headquarters in Greensboro, Decatur, Ala., Waukesha, Wis., and Inver Grove Heights, Minn.