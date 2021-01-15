The Briefcase

Truliant names local banking veteran Davis as CFO

Truliant Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, said Friday it has named Cosby Davis III as chief financial officer.

Davis has spent more than two decades in the financial industry.

Most recently, he was chief financial officer at Allegacy Federal Credit Union, another Winston-Salem financial institution, where he worked for nine years.

Richard Craver

Lexington fitness center property sold for $1.03M

The City Fitness property in Lexington has been sold for $1.03 million to a Lexington group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The property at 30 E. First St. has been bought by The Boho CEO LLC.

The seller is City Fitness Real Estate Holdings LLC.

Richard Craver

FDA sends warning letters to e-nicotine liquid makers

The Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters Friday to 10 manufacturers of nicotine liquids for electronic cigarettes to stop selling and distributing their products.