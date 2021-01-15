The Briefcase

Truliant names local banking veteran Davis as CFO
Truliant Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, said Friday it has named Cosby Davis III as chief financial officer.
Davis has spent more than two decades in the financial industry.
Most recently, he was chief financial officer at Allegacy Federal Credit Union, another Winston-Salem financial institution, where he worked for nine years.
Richard Craver
Lexington fitness center property sold for $1.03M
The City Fitness property in Lexington has been sold for $1.03 million to a Lexington group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property at 30 E. First St. has been bought by The Boho CEO LLC.
The seller is City Fitness Real Estate Holdings LLC.
Richard Craver
FDA sends warning letters to e-nicotine liquid makers
The Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters Friday to 10 manufacturers of nicotine liquids for electronic cigarettes to stop selling and distributing their products.
The FDA said the companies’ products lack premarket authorization, which makes them illegal. The companies did not submit a premarket tobacco product application by the Sept. 9 deadline.
The companies are: Little House Vapes LLC; Castle Rock Vapor LLC; Dropsmoke Inc.; Perfection Vapes Inc.; CLS Trading LLC, doing business as Vape Dudes HQ; Session Supply Co.; Coastal E-Liquid Laboratory/GC Vapors LLC; Dr. Crimmy LLC, doing business as Dr. Crimmy’s V-Liquid; CMM Capital LLC, doing business as ETX Vape; and Barn Brew LLC, doing business as E-Cig Barn LLC.
Although each warning letter cites specific products as examples, the FDA said collectively these companies have listed a combined total of more than 100,000 products.
Richard Craver
Bassett, F.N.B. boards declare dividends
The board of directors for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. declared Thursday a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable Feb. 26 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 12.
The board of directors for F.N.B. Corp. declared Friday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders registered as of March 5.