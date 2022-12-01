The Briefcase

High Point distribution center sold for $24.4 million

A Minnesota group has entered the Triad commercial real-estate market by spending $24.4 million to purchase a 324,650-square-foot distribution facility in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.

The property at 210 N. Pendleton St. sits on 24.19 acres.

The buyer is FFIH NC High Point LLC, an affiliate of real-estate investment firm Founders of Minnetonka, Minn.

The seller is 210 Pendleton Owner LLC, an affiliate of private real-estate investment firm Brennan Investment Group of Rosemont, Ill.

The Brennan affiliate paid $16.3 million for the property in November 2021 from Mannington Mills. At that time, Mannington Mills, one of the largest manufacturers of hardwood and laminate flooring, was leasing 108,650 square feet and had its manufacturing operation in the facility.

In March, Brennan acquired an 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court in Winston-Salem’s Whitaker Park, along with an adjacent 8.85 acres where it plans an 110,000-square-foot distribution facility.

Richard Craver

Kimwell Drive industrial site sold for $2.8 million

A Winston-Salem industrial property has new ownership for the fourth time in six years after being bought for $2.8 million by a Raleigh group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 4.01-acre property at 3760 Kimwell Drive contains a 67,500-square-foot industrial property.

The buyer is Kimwell Drive Properties LLC. The seller is Kimwell RE LLC of Winston-Salem.

Kimwell RE spent $1.3 million for the property in June 2019. Kimwell RE conducted a brownfields redevelopment project at the site.

The property previously was owned by HPFabrics Inc., an affiliate of Tukek Holdings Inc., and by Microfibres Inc.

Richard Craver

D.A. Davidson opens Triad wealth-management offices

D.A. Davidson & Co. has opened a wealth-management office in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, operating under the High Meadows Wealth Management branding.

The offices are located at 370 Knollwood St., Suite 300, in Winston-Salem, and 717 Valley Road St., Suite 200, in Greensboro.

The offices will be operated by financial advisers and portfolio managers Hilary Kosloske and Rick Class.

Both previously worked for Truist Financial Corp. The company said they have a combined $456 million of assets under management.

“As we continue to grow, we view the Triad region as an area of opportunity and found a remarkable cultural fit with these financial professionals," said Michael Purpura, president of wealth management at D.A. Davidson.

Richard Craver

Ruger board declares $5 special dividend

The board of directors for Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. has declared a special dividend of $5 per share.

The dividend is payable Jan. 5 to shareholders registered as of Dec. 15.

With 17.87 million outstanding shares as of Thursday, the special dividend payout would be worth $88.3 million.

Chief executive Christopher Killoy said the board’s reasoning behind the special dividend included “our strong operational and financial performance, including our consistently positive cash flow, and our current cash balance of $220 million.”

Ruger typically provides a quarterly dividend representing 40% of quarterly net income. For the third quarter, the board declared a dividend of 41 cents per share.

The manufacturer said it has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production hub in Mayodan.

Richard Craver