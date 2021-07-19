The Briefcase

Herbalife debuts
athletic training
facility in Calif.
Herbalife Nutrition Inc. announced Friday it has opened a 17,000-square-foot athletic training center in Westlake Village, Calif.
The center is being operated in conjunction with Proactive Sports Performance. Herbalife described the center as a multi-million-dollar capital investment.
The center is open to professional and amateur athletes for multiple sports.
It provides a high-tech, personalized experience for athletes, including access to physical conditioning, sports rehabilitation, personalized nutrition management and the Herbalife24 sports performance testing lab.
Herbalife has its East Coast production campus in Winston-Salem with at least 750 employees.
Richard Craver
Dental property
bought by group
in Fuquay-Varina
The Winston-Salem site of the Dental Center of the Carolinas has been sold for $2.15 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 0.75-acre property at 4550 Country Club Road contains an 8,348-square-foot building.
The buyer is Tingen Broadwell Family LLC of Fuquay-Varina, while the seller is Spout Springs Holdings LLC of Southern Pines.
Richard Craver
Podcast group
opens studio
in downtown
An entrepreneurial group has launched a podcast studio business at 111 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
PinkTalk Podcast Studio is located in Suite 206 of Victoria Hall.
The group helps assist with interviews, live-stream recordings, photo and video shoots, gaming tournaments, meeting space for small classes and seminars.
For more information, go to https://pinktalkpodcaststudio.weebly.com/
Richard Craver
Jamestown retail
property sells
for $2.5 million
A New York group has spent $2.5 million to purchase a four-acre tract in Jamestown that has Abu Rugs & Home as a tenant.
According to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing, the buyer of the property at 5626 Riverdale Drive is 5626 Riverdale LLC of Dover Plans, N.Y.
The seller is Gref Riverdale LLC, an affiliate of GreenLake Asset Management LLC of South Pasadana, Calif.
Richard Craver
High Point retail
property bought
for $1.42 million
A nearly 10,000-square-foot retail property in High Point has been purchased for $1.42 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 1.28-acre property at 2924 N. Main St. is Hendix Properties West LLC.
The seller is KHMP LLC of Hollidaysburg, Pa.
Richard Craver
Ben & Jerry's to
stop sales in
West Bank and
east Jerusalem
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Ben & Jerry’s said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are “inconsistent with our values.”
The announcement was one of the strongest and highest-profile rebukes by a well-known company of Israel’s policy of settling its citizens on war-won lands. The settlements are widely seen by the international community as illegal and obstacles to peace.