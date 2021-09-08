The Briefcase

Old Dominion Freight Line offers vaccination incentive
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said Tuesday in a third-quarter financial update that it has offered an incentive for employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The company did not disclose how much it is providing and how many employees have accepted the offer.
Greg Gantt, Old Dominion’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that “while our daily volumes increased during August, our growth was affected by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, as well as various other matters impacting customers’ supply chains throughout the country.”
The company said that for August, its revenue per day increased 29.1% year over year.
“Old Dominion’s revenue and shipment growth for the first two months of the third quarter reflects strength in both the domestic economy and demand for our service,” Gantt said. “These factors have continued to support our ability to win market share and improve our yields.”
Richard Craver
Publix plans to enter Kentucky market in 2023
Publix Super Markets Inc. said Tuesday it will enter Kentucky for the first time with a store in Louisville. The store is projected to open during the fourth quarter of 2023.
The 55,702-square-foot Publix supermarket will be accompanied by an adjacent Publix Liquors, the first such store outside its home state of Florida.
Kentucky will mark the company’s eighth state of operation.
Publix has more than 225,000 employees in 1,281 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
That includes one store each in Burlington, Clemmons, High Point, Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
Lexington plant helps boost Egger’s fiscal 2021 revenues
Egger Wood Products reported Tuesday having $3.64 billion in fiscal 2021 sales, up 8.9% from the previous fiscal year.
The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million laminate-floor production plant in Lexington. The plant opened in September 2020.
It has pledged to hire 770 employees at full production capacity, of which 400 would be created in a $300 million first phase expected to take six years. The plant’s current workforce is at about 400.
Egger said the revenue growth came in part from new North American sales in the housing construction and furniture sectors helping to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers.
The Decorative Products Americas division, which includes market development activities in Lexington, increased revenues by more than 32% to $212.9 million.
Altogether, Egger has 20 plants globally with a workforce of 10,400.
Richard Craver
Duke, UNC Chapel Hill join Rocket Mortgage promotion
The Rocket Mortgage branding campaign involving college athletic programs now includes Duke and UNC Chapel Hill among the 25 participants.
Other Atlantic Coast Conference participants are Clemson, Duke, Florida State and Virginia Tech.
The promotion features Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Grambling State, Howard, Jackson State and Southern.
Rocket Mortgage-branded signage will appear at these colleges' home stadiums, arenas and campuses.
The group of schools represents perennial contenders in some of the most competitive sports across the Power 5 conferences. There are 83 national football titles and 23 NCAA men’s basketball tournament championships among the participants.
These college relationships were formed through the schools' respective athletics multimedia rights-holders, including Learfield and PlayFly Sports.