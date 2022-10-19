The Briefcase

Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Wednesday that an affiliate, Allegacy Benefit Solutions (ABS), has been acquired by Hilb Group, a Richmond, Va.-based national property, casualty and employee benefits insurance firm with offices throughout the nation.

Terms were not disclosed. ABS is a subsidiary of Allegacy Services LLC, a Credit Union Service Organization. Most ABS employees will join the Hilb workforce.

ABS has provided consulting and benefits packages with health, dental, accident, vision, and other insurance products customized to help employers attract and retain talent.

Timothy Moore, president of Allegacy Services, said the sale represents “an opportunity (for ABS) to significantly scale up the products and services that are becoming increasingly wanted and needed by employers and their employees.”

“The sale provides significant additional resources for investment in the rapid growth of Allegacy Services, and that’s a huge benefit for Allegacy credit union members.”

Fab-Con Machinery Development Corp., a manufacturer of textile finishing equipment, said Tuesday it will create 27 new jobs in Salisbury as part of a $5.3 million capital investment.

The manufacturer said it is relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operation to a 90,000-square-foot facility.

Serving the knitwear industry for more than five decades, Fab-Con designs, builds, and exports finishing machines for men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, outerwear and underwear.

The new positions, including machinists and fabricators, have an average annual salary of $73,081. By comparison, Rowan County’s overall annual wage is $48,360.

The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matches.

First Horizon Corp. reported Tuesday a 14.7% uptick in third-quarter net income to $257 million despite a significant increase in its loan-loss provision.

Diluted earnings were 45 cents per share, compared with 29 cents in the second quarter and 41 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were 44 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 50 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group. The deal is slated to close in the first quarter. First Horizon has 12 branches in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

First Horizon reported adding $60 million to the provision, compared with adding $30 million in the second quarter and an $85 million recovery a year ago. Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the second quarter.

Excluding the loan-loss provision, loan revenue was $662 million, up 22.1% from the second quarter and up 34.5% year over year. Fee revenue was at $213 million, up 6% from the second quarter and down 13.8% from a year ago.

United Community Bank, based in Greenville, S.C., said Tuesday it is creating a presence in the Triad with a Winston-Salem group led by Stewart Holmes that will be based in the 110 Oakwood building.

The bank already is establishing a presence in the Charlotte and Triangle markets. There are plans to open a Greensboro office.

Holmes will serve as the bank’s Piedmont Triad president. He has nearly 30 years of industry experience, most recently as a corporate and commercial financial advisor for the Triad and western N.C. markets for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Prior to this role, he worked with middle-market and corporate clients for similar mid-size regional banks.

Holmes is a member of the Winston-Salem Rotary and a graduate of Leadership North Carolina and Leadership Winston-Salem. He serves on the board of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.

The bank also named Justin Spradley, a 20-year industry veteran, as Greensboro market executive and as a senior vice president in commercial banking.