The Briefcase

Hickory company

to add 101 jobs

American Fuji Seal Inc., part of Japan’s Fuji Seal International, said this week it will open a production operation in Hickory that will create 101 jobs by 2025.

The packaging provider plans to spend $52 million on capital investments.

American Fuji Seal is a leading maker of shrink-sleeve labels, self-adhesive labels, spouted pouches and packaging machinery sold in the U.S. and other countries. Established in 1975, the company is based in Bardstown, Ky., and also maintains locations in Indiana and Mexico.

Among the new positions will be press operators, product engineers, quality control specialists, graphic artists, management staff, and other personnel. Annual salaries will average $48,744.

The company has been made eligible for up to $765,000 in performance-based incentives from the Job Development Investment Grant program.

Greensboro hotel

site sold for $1.5M

A Greensboro group has spent $1.5 million to acquire a tract identified as Lot 1 Shilo E. Farms that is near the Extended Stay hotel property in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.