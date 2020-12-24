The Briefcase

Hickory company
to add 101 jobs
American Fuji Seal Inc., part of Japan’s Fuji Seal International, said this week it will open a production operation in Hickory that will create 101 jobs by 2025.
The packaging provider plans to spend $52 million on capital investments.
American Fuji Seal is a leading maker of shrink-sleeve labels, self-adhesive labels, spouted pouches and packaging machinery sold in the U.S. and other countries. Established in 1975, the company is based in Bardstown, Ky., and also maintains locations in Indiana and Mexico.
Among the new positions will be press operators, product engineers, quality control specialists, graphic artists, management staff, and other personnel. Annual salaries will average $48,744.
The company has been made eligible for up to $765,000 in performance-based incentives from the Job Development Investment Grant program.
Greensboro hotel
site sold for $1.5M
A Greensboro group has spent $1.5 million to acquire a tract identified as Lot 1 Shilo E. Farms that is near the Extended Stay hotel property in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The buyer is Bravo Hospitality LLC. The property address is listed as 3910 Osborne Road.
The seller is Extended Stay Greensboro LLC.
Mortgage lender
to add 500 jobs
Intercontinental Capital Group Inc, a direct mortgage lender specializing in single-family residential properties, said this week it will expand its Charlotte operations by adding 500 jobs by 2026.
The company plans to spend $5.84 million on capital investments.
The company, established in 2005 and headquartered in Melville, N.Y., is licensed in 46 states, as well as by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The privately held company also operates several community-focused brands, including Veterans community home loans. ICG has a nationwide workforce of nearly 2,000, including 179 at its existing Charlotte location.
The company’s new jobs will offer salaries averaging $87,500 per year. It plans to begin hiring in 2021 for positions that will include sales and marketing, fulfillment, technology, administration and executive management.
The company has been made eligible for up to $7.69 million in performance-based economic incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.