The Briefcase

Regional Auto Center site sold for $2.93 million
The Regional Auto Center property in Greensboro has been sold for $2.93 million to a Florida investment real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the 1.7-acre property at 2448 Battleground Ave. is Halfwassen Group Greensboro LLC of Naples, Fla.
The seller is VRD at Greensboro Battleground LLC.
The 26,300-square-foot facility is operated by national auto-repair chain Caliber Collison.
Richard Craver
Blue Ridge Bancshares
completes buy of Bay Banks
Blue Ridge Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Greensboro’s Carolina State Bank, said Monday it has completed its $42.5 million purchase of Bay Banks of Virginia Inc.
Blue Ridge is based in Charlottesville, Va., while Bay Banks is based in Richmond, Va.
Bay Banks’ Virginia Commonwealth Bank branches will continue to operate under that brand until a system conversion planned for May.
As of Sept. 30, the combined Blue Ridge now has $2.8 billion in total assets.
Richard Craver
Section of Kernersville shopping
center sells for $7.6 million
A portion of a Kernersville shopping center has been sold for $7.6 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 11.8-acre property at 224 Harmon Creek Road contains 93,437 square feet of retail space with Kohl’s as an anchor tenant.
The buyer is VP Jacksonville LLC of Wilkesboro. The seller is Centre Park Forty Associates LLC of St. Louis.
Richard Craver
PTI authority approves updating
short-term parking operations
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Tuesday it has made changes to its short-term parking policies at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The authority approved Tuesday spending $250,000 that will replace individual meters at 200 parking spaces near the terminal building with an automated pay system.
Meters that are more than 30 years old in the upper and lower terminal parking areas will be replaced with pay stations that accept electronic payments by chipped card or by mobile device apps.
The goal is to have the new parking pay system in place by February 2022.
The authority approved in 2019 a $2.4 million overhaul of PTI’s long-term parking system that went into operation in November. Customers pay for long-term parking via chipped card or mobile device app at pay-on-foot stations inside the airport terminal.