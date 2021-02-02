The Briefcase

Section of Kernersville shopping

center sells for $7.6 million

A portion of a Kernersville shopping center has been sold for $7.6 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 11.8-acre property at 224 Harmon Creek Road contains 93,437 square feet of retail space with Kohl’s as an anchor tenant.

The buyer is VP Jacksonville LLC of Wilkesboro. The seller is Centre Park Forty Associates LLC of St. Louis.

Richard Craver

PTI authority approves updating

short-term parking operations

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Tuesday it has made changes to its short-term parking policies at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The authority approved Tuesday spending $250,000 that will replace individual meters at 200 parking spaces near the terminal building with an automated pay system.

Meters that are more than 30 years old in the upper and lower terminal parking areas will be replaced with pay stations that accept electronic payments by chipped card or by mobile device apps.

The goal is to have the new parking pay system in place by February 2022.