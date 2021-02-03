The Briefcase

Wells Fargo
launches solar
partnership
Wells Fargo & Co. said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Ameresco Inc. to develop and install a combined 30 megawatts of onsite solar generation assets at bank corporate and retail locations in seven states, including North Carolina.
The nearly 100 solar photovoltaic arrays are a combination of rooftop and ground mount systems at Wells Fargo sites also in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Iowa, New Jersey and Texas.
Construction on the systems will begin in April and go into 2022. The companies could not be immediately reached for comment if the installation involves any Triad properties.
Wells Fargo said it has been meeting 100% of its global electricity requirements with renewable energy since 2017, initially through the purchase of renewable energy certificates.
The solar arrays are expected to range in size from a six-kilowatt rooftop array on a branch in Connecticut, to a 6.5-megawatt carport and rooftop system at in Chandler, Ariz.
Richard Craver
Tech company gains
small business grant
Plakous Therapeutics Inc., based in Winston-Salem, is the only Triad technology company to receive a state small business grant during the period of March 1 through Dec. 1, the N.C. Commerce Department said Tuesday.
Plakous gained a grant of $72,992 toward its research to develop a stem cell technology for the prevention and detection small intestine necrosis in premature babies.
The research is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services.
There were 29 small business grants provided during the latest cycle for a total of $1.5 million.
The grants match federal funds made available through either the Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer programs. The state match came from federal CARES relief act funds.
Richard Craver
Supreme Court to
hear pipeline case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by a gas company seeking to use state-controlled land in New Jersey to build a 116-mile natural gas pipeline.
The high court said Wednesday it would take the case brought by the PennEast Pipeline Co. and that the case would be argued in April.
In 2019, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia sided with New Jersey officials who argued the company can't use eminent domain to acquire state-controlled properties that are preserved for farmland or open space. The judges wrote that while the federal Natural Gas Act allows private gas companies to exercise the federal government's power to take property by eminent domain, that doesn't extend to state-owned properties.