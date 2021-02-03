The Briefcase

Plakous gained a grant of $72,992 toward its research to develop a stem cell technology for the prevention and detection small intestine necrosis in premature babies.

The research is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services.

There were 29 small business grants provided during the latest cycle for a total of $1.5 million.

The grants match federal funds made available through either the Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer programs. The state match came from federal CARES relief act funds.

Richard Craver

Supreme Court to

hear pipeline case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal by a gas company seeking to use state-controlled land in New Jersey to build a 116-mile natural gas pipeline.

The high court said Wednesday it would take the case brought by the PennEast Pipeline Co. and that the case would be argued in April.