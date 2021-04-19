The Briefcase

FDA considers lowering cigarette nicotine levels
The Biden administration’s Food and Drug Administration is considering placing a cap on the amount of nicotine in traditional cigarettes, according to media reports Monday.
There has been analyst and industry speculation of that potential since President Joe Biden won the general election in November.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA may opt to focus on reducing nicotine or combine it with a potential effort to ban menthol flavoring in traditional and electronic cigarettes.
22nd Century Group Inc., which has its manufacturing plant in Mocksville, has staked its existence on persuading the FDA to approve the company marketing and sell very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
22nd Century’s ultimate goal is for the FDA to mandate that tobacco manufacturers only sell very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
Meanwhile, a ban on menthol traditional and electronic cigarettes could deliver a major financial blow to the tobacco industry, in particular to British American Tobacco Plc, which owns top-selling U.S. menthol cigarette brand Newport.
Richard Craver
Volvo Truck union workers begin strike in VirginiaUnion employees at the Volvo Truck plant in Dublin, Va., have started a strike after they said the company “failed to present a substantial offer by the March 16 contract deadline despite a contract extension.” The UAW has proposed a future bargaining date of April 26.
The strike affects more than 2,900 UAW members, who have said they a new agreement that “protects their families through job security, adequate wages and benefits and protects their health and safety.”
“Our goal remains to achieve a fair tentative agreement for our members, their families and the community of Dublin, Virginia,” said UAW secretary-treasurer Ray Curry.
Volvo Trucks, based in Greensboro, said in a statement that “we are surprised and disappointed that the UAW decided to strike.”
“Progress was being made, and we had offered substantial increases in our employees’ compensation. We don’t understand why the UAW won’t allow our employees to continue building trucks while we continue negotiations.”
The Volvo Group is the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States.
Lee Enterprises begins trading on Nasdaq
Lee Enterprises Inc. said Monday it has completed the transfer of its stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq.
The company’s stock symbol will remain “LEE.”
Lee is the parent company of the Winston-Salem Journal, News & Record of Greensboro and newspapers in Concord, Hickory. Marion, Mooresville, Morganton and Statesville