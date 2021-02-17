 Skip to main content
The Briefcase
The Briefcase

Bankruptcy judge

OKs sale of local

K&W property

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved K&W Cafeteria Inc.’s sale of a company-owned, but non-core property, at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem.

The property had a list price of $159,000. It was sold for $163,000 to Anneliese Wall.

In December, the judge approved the sale of a 3,621-square-foot lakefront home and a residential lot in the Lake Norman area.

The lakefront home at 20703 Pointe Regatta Drive was sold to Cottons Cove LLC, owned by David Baker, for $1.3 million. The lakefront home was built in 1990. It has four bedrooms with three full and two half bathrooms.

The lot at 20221 Sloop Court was sold for $170,000 to Desyers LLC, with Sharon Meyers listed as owner.

Historic feed mill

in Mocksville

up for sale

Hilco Real Estate LLC said Friday it is handling the sale of a feed mill in Mocksville originally built in 1910 and renovated in 2006. Offers are due on March 4.

This historic feed mill has been primarily family-owned and operated by JP Green Milling Co. Inc. for more than a century. Products of the mill included Winner Feeds and 24 different kinds of poultry feed.

The 2.39-acre property is at 496 E. Depot St. It consists of five separate structures that includes 24 overhead bins with three stories of 7,500-square-foot towers. There is also a 9,000-square-foot consolidating area that houses the processing plant and equipment.

The mill was damaged due to a fire in 2001, but with renovations, uplifting, and new construction, it was fully revitalized by 2006.

For more information, go to www.hilcorealestate.com/properties-for-sale/inventory?propertyId=industrial-nc-mocksville, or call (855) 755-2300.

Surrey Bancorp

board declares

10.5-cent dividend

The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on the bank’s common stock.

The dividend is payable April 9 to shareholders registered as of March 18.

Insteel board

declares 3-cent

quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable March 26 to shareholders registered as of March 12.

Oil change location

sells for $922,000

A Take 5 Oil Change location in Greensboro has been purchased for $922,000 by a Charlotte group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 0.76-acre property at 4650 W. Market St. was bought by Primax Properties LLC.

The seller was C4 CStore Residual Land LLC, also of Charlotte. The deal was completed Wednesday.

Richard Craver
