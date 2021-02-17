The Briefcase

Bankruptcy judge
OKs sale of local
K&W property
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved K&W Cafeteria Inc.’s sale of a company-owned, but non-core property, at 705 Polo Oaks Drive in Winston-Salem.
The property had a list price of $159,000. It was sold for $163,000 to Anneliese Wall.
In December, the judge approved the sale of a 3,621-square-foot lakefront home and a residential lot in the Lake Norman area.
The lakefront home at 20703 Pointe Regatta Drive was sold to Cottons Cove LLC, owned by David Baker, for $1.3 million. The lakefront home was built in 1990. It has four bedrooms with three full and two half bathrooms.
The lot at 20221 Sloop Court was sold for $170,000 to Desyers LLC, with Sharon Meyers listed as owner.
Historic feed mill
in Mocksville
up for sale
Hilco Real Estate LLC said Friday it is handling the sale of a feed mill in Mocksville originally built in 1910 and renovated in 2006. Offers are due on March 4.
This historic feed mill has been primarily family-owned and operated by JP Green Milling Co. Inc. for more than a century. Products of the mill included Winner Feeds and 24 different kinds of poultry feed.
The 2.39-acre property is at 496 E. Depot St. It consists of five separate structures that includes 24 overhead bins with three stories of 7,500-square-foot towers. There is also a 9,000-square-foot consolidating area that houses the processing plant and equipment.
The mill was damaged due to a fire in 2001, but with renovations, uplifting, and new construction, it was fully revitalized by 2006.
For more information, go to www.hilcorealestate.com/properties-for-sale/inventory?propertyId=industrial-nc-mocksville, or call (855) 755-2300.
Surrey Bancorp
board declares
10.5-cent dividend
The board of directors of Surrey Bancorp declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on the bank’s common stock.
The dividend is payable April 9 to shareholders registered as of March 18.
Insteel board
declares 3-cent
quarterly dividend
The board of directors for Insteel Industries Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable March 26 to shareholders registered as of March 12.
Oil change location
sells for $922,000
A Take 5 Oil Change location in Greensboro has been purchased for $922,000 by a Charlotte group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.76-acre property at 4650 W. Market St. was bought by Primax Properties LLC.
The seller was C4 CStore Residual Land LLC, also of Charlotte. The deal was completed Wednesday.