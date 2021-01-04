The Briefcase

Hill’s Lexington

Barbecue site

sells for $365K

The former Hill’s Lexington Barbecue property at 4005 N Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem has been bought for $365,000 by Atlantis Foods Holdings LLC, according to a Thursday filing with the Forsyth County Register of Deeds.

The seller was ESH Restaurant Properties LLC of Pinnacle. The family-owned restaurant was closed in December 2019 after 68 years in business.

Eugene “Slugger” Hill Jr., whose family has owned the restaurant since its inception, said in January 2020 that “due to the changing times it was in our best interest to put an end to an era.” On Dec. 28, 2019, Eugene Sink Hill Sr. died at age 87.

It is the second purchase of a former Winston-Salem restaurant site in the past year by Atlantis Foods, based in Clemmons.

In July, Atlantis paid $1.6 million for the former Cities Grill & Bar property at 2438 S. Stratford Road that was closed in January 2019.

An Atlantis spokesman at that time said the company bought the 8,746-square-foot restaurant building and the 3.54 acres it sits on as an investment, with potential plans to lease or sell it.