The Briefcase

Hill’s Lexington
Barbecue site
sells for $365K
The former Hill’s Lexington Barbecue property at 4005 N Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem has been bought for $365,000 by Atlantis Foods Holdings LLC, according to a Thursday filing with the Forsyth County Register of Deeds.
The seller was ESH Restaurant Properties LLC of Pinnacle. The family-owned restaurant was closed in December 2019 after 68 years in business.
Eugene “Slugger” Hill Jr., whose family has owned the restaurant since its inception, said in January 2020 that “due to the changing times it was in our best interest to put an end to an era.” On Dec. 28, 2019, Eugene Sink Hill Sr. died at age 87.
It is the second purchase of a former Winston-Salem restaurant site in the past year by Atlantis Foods, based in Clemmons.
In July, Atlantis paid $1.6 million for the former Cities Grill & Bar property at 2438 S. Stratford Road that was closed in January 2019.
An Atlantis spokesman at that time said the company bought the 8,746-square-foot restaurant building and the 3.54 acres it sits on as an investment, with potential plans to lease or sell it.
Convenience-store
site sells for $1M
A Winston-Salem convenience-store property has been sold for $1 million to a Winston-Salem buyer, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 0.38-acre site at 4247 Old Lexington Road contains a 2,252-square-foot building operated as Snak’s Citgo.
The buyer is Zini LLC, while the seller is HNR Holding LLC of Greensboro.
Denton manufacturing property sold for $700.000
The Jackson Creek Manufacturing Inc. property in Denton has been sold for $700,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the property at 208 Brigham Industrial Drive is Rut Manufacturing Inc., while the seller is Jackson Creek Manufacturing Inc., both of Denton.
Greensboro building
site sells for $7.35M
A 146,730-square-foot Greensboro office building site has been sold for $7.35 million to a Cincinnati commercial real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday,
The buyer of the 7.8-acre property at 1500 Pinecroft Road is Cedar Springs Crossing LLC, an affiliate of Experimental Holdings. The five-story building is known as the Asheville Building.
The seller is SN Properties Funding V – Asheville LLC, an affiliate of Colony Capital of Los Angeles.
In a separate transaction involving a Colony affiliate, the 90,253-square-foot building at 4900 Koger Blvd. has been sold to a Greensboro group for $2.13 million.
The buyer is Koger Boulevard Partners LLC, an affiliate of Anomaly Squared, a third-party vendor that provides call center services.