The Briefcase

Winston-Salem MSA slips in 2021 Milken Institute ranking
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area continued its roller-coaster ride in the annual Milken Institute ranking of the 200 best-performing cities.
The Winston-Salem MSA’s ranking for 2021 is No. 122, which is down from No. 82 in 2020. It was listed at No. 160 for 2018. The Winston-Salem MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
The index has been compiled since 2003 by the Milken Institute, a research group in California. It ranks 200 metropolitan areas based on economic growth, including both long-term and short-term measurements of employment and salary growth and indicators of high-tech output.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties also has had some ebb and flow, though not as wide-ranging at Winston-Salem MSA. It has gone from No. 156 in 2018 to No. 162 in 2020 and No. 147 in 2021.
For the 2021 listing, Raleigh-Cary MSA was the highest ranked N.C. metro at No. 5 overall, up from No. 11 in 2020. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA was ranked No. 26, down from No 16 in 2020.
The Wilmington MSS was ranked No. 37, up from No. 45 in 2020. The Asheville MSA was ranked No. 73, down from No. 55. The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA was ranked No. 42, up from No. 102.
Richard Craver
Wells Fargo plans to close five more N.C. branches
Wells Fargo & Co.'s nationwide branch-closing initiative has resumed after about a two-month pause with 21 listed in its latest submission to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
In most instances, regulators were informed of the closing plans between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12.
There are branches being closed in Kinston, Randleman, Southern Pines, Spruce Pine and Wilmington
Wells Fargo plans to close its University Medical Center location on March 10. The branch at 300 S. Hawthorne Road serves primarily Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Ardmore community.
Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 433, with at least 25 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.
The previous closing rounds involved: 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
Richard Craver
Unifi planning entry-level hiring event Tuesday
Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews from 7 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of its effort to hire 25 entry-level, full-time workers at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant.
The interviews will take place at 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville. The company said that offers will be made on the spot.
Those who can't make it to the event can visit www.unifi.com/careers or at https://events.indeed.com/event/76257/?from=li.
The company said it is hiring machine operators, inspectors and warehouse material handlers. All positions are full time, with rotating schedules, shift premiums and comprehensive benefits.
Starting pay is up to $15.46, along with shift premiums. Unifi is offering a $500 employee referral bonus.
The plant has about 1,330 employees in Yadkinville at last count.
Richard Craver
First Bank & Trust opens Mount Airy office
First Bank & Trust Co. said Thursday that its FB&T subsidiary has opened an office in Mount Airy with Travis Wilmoth named as market leader.
The bank, based in Lebanon, Va., also has loan production offices in Boone. It has 23 branches in northeastern Tennessee and Virginia.
Wilmoth is a 19-year banking industry veteran, most recently with BB&T Corp. in the Mount Airy market.
Richard Craver
Allegacy promotes Salvadore as chief financial officer
Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Friday it has promoted Michelle Salvadore to chief financial officer.
Salvadore joined Allegacy in 1997.
She most recently served as Interim chief financial officer and senior vice president for finance, accounting and enterprise risk management.