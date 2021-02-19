The Briefcase

Winston-Salem MSA slips in 2021 Milken Institute ranking

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area continued its roller-coaster ride in the annual Milken Institute ranking of the 200 best-performing cities.

The Winston-Salem MSA’s ranking for 2021 is No. 122, which is down from No. 82 in 2020. It was listed at No. 160 for 2018. The Winston-Salem MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The index has been compiled since 2003 by the Milken Institute, a research group in California. It ranks 200 metropolitan areas based on economic growth, including both long-term and short-term measurements of employment and salary growth and indicators of high-tech output.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties also has had some ebb and flow, though not as wide-ranging at Winston-Salem MSA. It has gone from No. 156 in 2018 to No. 162 in 2020 and No. 147 in 2021.

For the 2021 listing, Raleigh-Cary MSA was the highest ranked N.C. metro at No. 5 overall, up from No. 11 in 2020. The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA was ranked No. 26, down from No 16 in 2020.