The Briefcase

A Texas commercial real-estate group paid $3.48 million for two industrial properties in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
Both properties are former Adams-Millis Fabrics tracts.
One site contains an 111,442-square-foot industrial building on a 6.81-acre lot at 901 W. Market Center Drive. The property is occupied by CCB Industries USA.
The other site is adjacent to the West Market Center tract. It contains three acres with a 36,424-square-foot warehouse at 1900 S. Elm St.
The buyers are FIG-High Point STNL LLC with a 78% ownership stake, Talmadge Land LLC with an 18% stake and JD Storage LLC with a 4% stake. They are affiliates of SVN Trinity Advisors of Fort Worth, Texas.
The seller is GG Property Investments LLC of High Point.
The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home sales price in Forsyth County was $265,014 in April and $256,713 in March.
By comparison, the median sales price was $232,542 in April 2020 and $217,929 in March 2020.
The median sales price has been above $240,000 for eight of the past nine months.
The association reported 842 closed sales during April, compared with 791 a year ago. There were 888 closed sales in March, compared with 737 a year ago.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. reported Monday having $2.05 million in net income for the first quarter, benefiting from a recovery to its loan-loss provision during the quarter.
By comparison, the bank had $172,000 in net income a year ago.
The bank reported a $112,000 recovery to its provision, compared with adding $1.11 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Diluted earnings were 77 cents a share in the first quarter, up from 7 cents a year ago.
Loan revenue more than doubled during the quarter from $2.83 million to $5.67 million. Fee income dropped by $2,000 year over year to $671,000.
The COVID-19 pandemic – as expected – took a major toll on visitor spending in North Carolina during 2020, driving it down 32% to just under $20 billion, according to a Visit North Carolina annual report.
The report was conducted by the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.
The decline in 2020 spending ended a 10-year run of annual spending records.
Domestic visitors contributed $19.7 billion of the tourism spending, down 29.5%. The $268 million spent by international travelers represented a 79.4% decrease.
The tourism-supported workforce decreased 26.4% to 178,700 jobs, while state and local governments experienced a decrease from $2.4 billion in 2019 to $1.8 billion in 2020 in visitor-generated tax revenues.
North Carolina still ranked fifth among states for total visitor volume in 2020.