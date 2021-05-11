The Briefcase

A Texas commercial real-estate group paid $3.48 million for two industrial properties in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

Both properties are former Adams-Millis Fabrics tracts.

One site contains an 111,442-square-foot industrial building on a 6.81-acre lot at 901 W. Market Center Drive. The property is occupied by CCB Industries USA.

The other site is adjacent to the West Market Center tract. It contains three acres with a 36,424-square-foot warehouse at 1900 S. Elm St.

The buyers are FIG-High Point STNL LLC with a 78% ownership stake, Talmadge Land LLC with an 18% stake and JD Storage LLC with a 4% stake. They are affiliates of SVN Trinity Advisors of Fort Worth, Texas.

The seller is GG Property Investments LLC of High Point.

The Winston-Salem Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that the median home sales price in Forsyth County was $265,014 in April and $256,713 in March.

By comparison, the median sales price was $232,542 in April 2020 and $217,929 in March 2020.

The median sales price has been above $240,000 for eight of the past nine months.