The Briefcase

The January orders were down slightly from $2.91 billion in December.

About 77% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in January orders, down from an 84% increase in December.

“Our repeated conversations with industry contacts keep yielding the same issues and challenges: the need for people, raw materials, and imported finished goods,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.

“Shortages of integral materials to make foam, some lumber issues due to the increase in housing and upfits to homes, and other materials continue to have a negative impact. Price increases have really impacted business due to the considerable backlogs many are facing.”

Richard Craver

Tanger Factory Outlet gains $130.6M from stock sale

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said Wednesday that it has sold 6.9 million shares of common stock under its at-the-market equity offering program at an average price of $19.02 per share.

The program generated gross proceeds of $130.6 million.

With the proceeds, the company's liquidity exceeded $790 million, including $600 million of undrawn lines of credit and more than $190 million of cash.