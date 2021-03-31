The Briefcase

Peters Development continues retail buying spree
Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has resumed with the $3.45 million purchase of a North Main Street shopping center in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property at 2100 N. Main St. consists of 1.54 acres and 22,152 square feet of retail space. The seller is Manchester Partners LLC of Mooresville.
Peters’ closed in January on a $9.45 million purchase of a shopping center at 274 Eastchester Drive. The property sits on 5.95 acres and contains 63,822-square-feet of retail space.
In December, Peters paid $5.01 million for the Fairfield Square Shopping Center in High Point. The 9.49-acre shopping center at 2831 S. Main St. contains 88,288 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.
In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.
In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.
Richard Craver
Federal PPP loans availability extended through May 31
North Carolina small businesses have until May 31 to sign up for latest round of federal Paycheck Protection program loans following a U.S. House bill signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden.
House Resolution 1799 extends the availability of the Small Business Administration’s PPP program, which would have expired Wednesday.
The law also gives the SBA an additional 30 days to process loan applications made by May 31.
The N.C. Bankers Association said Wednesday that member banks have made 72,312 first- and second-round PPP loans totaling a combined $4.3 billion to North Carolina small businesses since the resumption of the program in January.
The average loan amount in 2021 is $59,000. By comparison, the average loan amount for the first round of PPP loans in 2020 was $101,000.
Altogether, N.C. banks have made a total of 201,601 first and second draw PPP loans totaling $16.6 billion to small businesses.
Richard Craver
Home furnishings carry over strong orders into 2021
New home furnishings orders began 2021 on a strong note with a 27% jump year over year to $2.9 billion, according to a monthly report released Wednesday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
The January orders were down slightly from $2.91 billion in December.
About 77% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in January orders, down from an 84% increase in December.
“Our repeated conversations with industry contacts keep yielding the same issues and challenges: the need for people, raw materials, and imported finished goods,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.
“Shortages of integral materials to make foam, some lumber issues due to the increase in housing and upfits to homes, and other materials continue to have a negative impact. Price increases have really impacted business due to the considerable backlogs many are facing.”
Richard Craver
Tanger Factory Outlet gains $130.6M from stock sale
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. said Wednesday that it has sold 6.9 million shares of common stock under its at-the-market equity offering program at an average price of $19.02 per share.
The program generated gross proceeds of $130.6 million.
With the proceeds, the company's liquidity exceeded $790 million, including $600 million of undrawn lines of credit and more than $190 million of cash.
Tanger said it paid down $25 million of borrowings under its $350 million unsecured term loan on March 11.