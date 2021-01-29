The Briefcase

N.C. economy continue pandemic recovery
The North Carolina economy continued its slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during December, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index rose 0.6% from November to December after increasing as much as 9% from June to July.
The progress over the past eight months has the index up 6.3% from December 2019 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.
The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The biggest factors were a 15.5% increase in initial unemployment insurance claims from November to December, and a 11% decrease in residential building permits.
Walden cautioned that even with the increase in the index, “there continues to be three wild-card factors: whether the recent surge in the virus can be contained; how fast and widespread vaccines can be deployed, and whether virus variants will appear and, if so, can existing vaccines be effective against them."
Fairlawn Drive property sells for $2.08 million
A Wrightsville Beach real-estate group has spent $2.08 million to purchase a 1.26-acre site off Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the property at 2970 Fairlawn Drive is Red 16 LLC, while the seller is Jemsite Development LLC of Jefferson.
The property is adjacent to the Fairlawn retail area that features a Lidl grocery store, a Sheetz convenience store and a NTB retail store.
Jemstone has been the seller of those other Fairlawn properties, though the NTB has changed ownership several times recently.
Peters Development buys another shopping center
Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has resumed with the $9.45 million purchase of an Eastchester Drive shopping center in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The property at 274 Eastchester Drive sits on 5.95 acres and contains 63,822 square feet of retail space. The seller is LSP Verris Eastchester LLC of Royal Oak, Mich.
In December, Peters paid $5.01 million for the Fairfield Square Shopping Center in High Point. The 9.49-acre shopping center at 2831 S. Main St. contains 88,288 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.
On Nov. 30, Peters spent $2.1 million to buy a former drugstore site in High Point at 2805 S. Main St.
In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.
In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.
Home furnishings orders drop 11% in November
New home furnishings orders dropped for the first time in five months during November, according to a monthly report released Friday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
The November orders were at $2.95 billion, down 10.8% from $3.31 billion in October.
However, the November orders were up 17% from $2.52 billion in November 2019.
About 66% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in November orders, down from a 78% increase in October.
Home-furnishings retail sales were at $10.11 billion in December, down 0.6% from November, but up 3.1% from a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported.