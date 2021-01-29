The Briefcase

N.C. economy continue pandemic recovery

The North Carolina economy continued its slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during December, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The index rose 0.6% from November to December after increasing as much as 9% from June to July.

The progress over the past eight months has the index up 6.3% from December 2019 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.

The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The biggest factors were a 15.5% increase in initial unemployment insurance claims from November to December, and a 11% decrease in residential building permits.

Walden cautioned that even with the increase in the index, “there continues to be three wild-card factors: whether the recent surge in the virus can be contained; how fast and widespread vaccines can be deployed, and whether virus variants will appear and, if so, can existing vaccines be effective against them."