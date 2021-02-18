The Briefcase

Rural Triad
economic projects
gain state grants
Three Triad economic-development projects will receive grand funding from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the governor’s office said Thursday.
The authority reviews and approves funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division.
Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements.
Surry County will receive a $540,000 grant toward helping provide natural gas service to support efforts by Altec Industries for an expansion of 100 jobs and $9 million in capital investments. Adding the service will allow for the addition of a 100,000-square-foot distribution facility and free up space in an existing building for additional manufacturing capacity.
Reidsville will get a $539,935 grant for extending water and sewer service at a 55-acre industrial site that was once a horse park.
Mount Airy will receive $210,000 toward the renovation of a 12,848-square-foot building that is occupied by United Sewing Automation, Inc., a manufacturer of personal protective equipment face masks. The project is expected to create 35 jobs with a capital investment of $1.04 million.
Richard Craver
Lift-truck maker
pledges expansion
into Kinston
Crown Equipment Corp., a global lift-truck manufacturer, said Thursday it projects creating more than 130 new jobs in Kinston as part of a $13 million expansion of its manufacturing plant.
Crown operates 19 global production facilities, as well as a service and distribution network of more than 500 retail locations in more than 80 countries.
The company’s expansion in Kinston will provide additional manufacturing and assembly space to meet growing customer demand. The new positions include assemblers, engineers, machine operators and support staff.
The company has been made eligible for up to $400,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires local matching incentives.
It also is eligible for a $200,000 grant from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority toward renovating a vacant, 255,000-square-foot building.
Richard Craver
Imperial Brands
announces hiring
of next CFO
Imperial Brands Plc said Wednesday it has hired Lukas Paravicini as its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 5.
Paravicini comes from the same role with agricultural commodities and brokerage group ED&F Man Holdings.
Paravicini will succeed Oliver Tant, who will leave the manufacturer.
Imperial is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.
Paravicini will start with an annual salary of $1.02 million, and will not be eligible for a salary increase before January 2023. He will be eligible for Imperial’s existing annual bonus plan up to a maximum of 200% of salary, and the long-term incentive plan up to 250% of salary.
Richard Craver
State Employees’
Credit Union CEO
plans retirement
State Employees’ Credit Union said Wednesday that Michael Lord, its president and chief executive, plans to retire on Aug. 31 after five years in both roles and 46 years with the credit union.
SECU’s board of directors said they have hired Russell Reynolds Associates to conduct a nationwide search for Lord’s successor. The board’s plan is to have the new chief executive in place by Lord’s retirement.
Before taking over as president and chief executive, Lord served as chief financial officer for 30 years.