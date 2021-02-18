The Briefcase

Paravicini comes from the same role with agricultural commodities and brokerage group ED&F Man Holdings.

Paravicini will succeed Oliver Tant, who will leave the manufacturer.

Imperial is the parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro.

Paravicini will start with an annual salary of $1.02 million, and will not be eligible for a salary increase before January 2023. He will be eligible for Imperial’s existing annual bonus plan up to a maximum of 200% of salary, and the long-term incentive plan up to 250% of salary.

Richard Craver

State Employees’

Credit Union CEO

plans retirement

State Employees’ Credit Union said Wednesday that Michael Lord, its president and chief executive, plans to retire on Aug. 31 after five years in both roles and 46 years with the credit union.

SECU’s board of directors said they have hired Russell Reynolds Associates to conduct a nationwide search for Lord’s successor. The board’s plan is to have the new chief executive in place by Lord’s retirement.