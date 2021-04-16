The Briefcase

Private-equity firm buys Duck Donuts chain
The Duck Donuts restaurant chain has been purchased by an affiliate of private-equity group NewSpring. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company's franchises, including three in the Triad, will remain locally owned.
NewSpring Franchise is focused on “investing in innovative franchise and multi-unit concepts.”
Duck Donuts debuted in 2007 in the Outer Banks town of Duck by founder Russ DiGilio.
Since opening its first franchise shop in 2013, Duck now has 101 shops in 21 states. That includes a location at 3481 Burke Mill Road in Winston-Salem. It is based in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Duck said selling to NewSpring will “provide access to capital and additional resources to strengthen the company’s existing infrastructure and locations.”
DiGilio will keep an ownership stake but has stepped down as chief executive with chief operating officer Betsy Hamm taking his place.
— Richard Craver
Qorvo subsidiary
gains grant for
COVID-19 test
Qorvo, the Greensboro-based chipmaker, said Friday that it has been awarded a $24.4 million contract with the National Institutes of Health through the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative.
The contract, awarded to subsidiary Qorvo Biotechnologies, will assist in the production and launch of the Qorvo Omnia diagnostic test platform.
Qorvo Biotechnologies’ COVID-19 antigen test recently was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
The Omnia platform uses high frequency Bulk Acoustic Wave sensors to achieve rapid COVID-19 antigen testing. BAW sensor technology enables low Limit of Detection levels that are similar to molecular testing capability.
The platform features a portable test instrument, microfluidic cartridge and secure connectivity. The microfluidic cartridge design enables specific binding with additional wash steps similar to central lab instrument operation. It has demonstrated results including 100% specificity during clinical trials.
— Richard Craver
2 sue United over
engine explosion
DENVER — Two passengers who were aboard a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines blew apart and sent debris raining down on Colorado neighborhoods sued the company Friday.
In separate lawsuits filed in Chicago, where United is based, Joseph McGinley, of Honolulu, and Jonathan Strawn, of Sioux City, Iowa, say they have suffered personal, emotional and financial injuries following the failure of the Boeing 777's engine on Feb. 20.
United declined to comment on the lawsuits, spokesperson Leslie Scott said.
Video posted on Twitter showed the engine in flames after the plane took off from Denver. Passengers, who were headed to Honolulu, said they feared the plane would crash after an explosion and flash of light, while people on the ground saw huge chunks of the aircraft drop, just missing one home and crushing a truck.
No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.