The Briefcase

Wells Fargo closing 22 branches in latest phase

Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 22 branches in the latest phase of a multi-year nationwide initiative.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday listed Wells Fargo branch closings in 12 states with four in California and Virginia. There were no closings listed for North Carolina.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 569, with at least 30 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in downtown Winston-Salem and in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

The OCC filing also listed PNC Financial Services Group Inc. closing 23 branches, including one in Graham, and Bank of America Corp. closing 16 branches, none in North Carolina.

Richard Craver

