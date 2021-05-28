The Briefcase

Wells Fargo closing 22 branches in latest phase
Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 22 branches in the latest phase of a multi-year nationwide initiative.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday listed Wells Fargo branch closings in 12 states with four in California and Virginia. There were no closings listed for North Carolina.
Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 569, with at least 30 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in downtown Winston-Salem and in Dobson.
The previous closing rounds involved: 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.
The OCC filing also listed PNC Financial Services Group Inc. closing 23 branches, including one in Graham, and Bank of America Corp. closing 16 branches, none in North Carolina.
Richard Craver
Downtown Winston-Salem office building sold for $3.17M
A Salisbury investment group has paid $3.17 million for the downtown Winston-Salem office building at 147 S. Cherry St., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Wilson Professional Realty LLC, while the seller is Copper Top Ventures LLC, an affiliate of Meridian Realty.
The two-story 18,220-square-foot property was built in 1999 with Meridian as the anchor business.
Besides Meridian, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. opened a branch in the building in March. Both will remain tenants in the building.
Richard Craver
22nd Century's largest stakeholder increases holdings
2nd Century Group Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that its largest stakeholder has increased its ownership holdings.
The company listed ETF Managers Group LLC with owning 16.52 million shares for a 10.84% holding. ETF is based in Summit, N.J.
ETF’s stake jumped from 8.89%, or 12.34 million shares on Feb. 18, and from 5.1%, or 7.37 million shares, on Jan. 8.
22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.
The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.
An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020, on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes.
Richard Craver
Forsyth property portfolio sells for $1.81 million
A Welcome businessman has sold a portfolio of 40 Forsyth County properties and lots for a combined $1.81 million to a Las Vegas company, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The seller of the portfolio is listed as William Marshall Trawick Jr.
The buyers are 40 separate limited liability companies affiliated with Anderson Advisors, all listed with an address of 3225 McLeod Drive, Suite 100.
The most expensive property was the $254,000 that was paid for 1301-1315 Underwood Ave. in Winston-Salem. The least expensive property sold was $18,000.
Anderson did not respond Friday when asked about the purchase and plans for the properties, most of which are in the eastern part of Forsyth.
According to Anderson's website, the company focuses on asset protection and estate planning.
Richard Craver
Winston-Salem warehouse sold to Oregon company
An Oregon group has paid $585,000 for a 10,000-square-foot warehouse property in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.