The Briefcase

About 84% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in December orders, down from a 66% increase in November.

For the full year, orders increased 15% to $33.02 billion.

“These have been very good times for most, but almost too good,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services. “Big backlogs used to give comfort, but now those backlogs have become a problem. “

Richard Craver

Primo Water posts $21 million loss in 4th quarter

The new owner of Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a $21.2 million loss in the fourth quarter, compared with $8.1 million in net income a year ago. Adjusted net income was $23 million.

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem.

Although Primo did not specify what caused the quarterly loss, it reported the following contributing factors: $18.1 million in “other expenses:” $5.3 million in acquisition costs; $4.4 million defined as loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment; and an income tax expense of $5.6 million.