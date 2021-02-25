The Briefcase

Winston-Salem organization plans virtual meeting
Greater Winston-Salem Inc. will hold its annual meeting virtually from noon to 1 p.m. March 31. Tickets are $65 for members and $75 for non-members.
The chamber plans to unveil its strategic 2030 plan during the event that will include initiatives in economic development and talent and workforce development.
Keynote speaker will be Guy Meldrum, president and chief executive of Reynolds American Inc. He will speak on the topic of leadership and Winston-Salem’s strengths as it attempts to move forward beyond COVID-19. Meldrum took over the top Reynolds jobs in September.
The chamber will present its awards for the Innovator and Collaboration of the Year, the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award and a reimagined award for the Truliant Small Business of the Year.
Richard Craver
Home furnishings orders finish 2020 on a solid note
New home furnishings orders finished 2020 on a strong note with a 27% jump year over year to $2.91 billion, according to a monthly report released Friday by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-services company in High Point.
The December orders, however, were down 1.5% from $2.95 billion in November.
About 84% of survey participants reported a year-over-year increase in December orders, down from a 66% increase in November.
For the full year, orders increased 15% to $33.02 billion.
“These have been very good times for most, but almost too good,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services. “Big backlogs used to give comfort, but now those backlogs have become a problem. “
Richard Craver
Primo Water posts $21 million loss in 4th quarter
The new owner of Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday a $21.2 million loss in the fourth quarter, compared with $8.1 million in net income a year ago. Adjusted net income was $23 million.
Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed on March 2, 2020, its $775 million sale of Primo of Winston-Salem.
Although Primo did not specify what caused the quarterly loss, it reported the following contributing factors: $18.1 million in “other expenses:” $5.3 million in acquisition costs; $4.4 million defined as loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment; and an income tax expense of $5.6 million.
Primo reported an earnings loss of 13 cents and adjusted earnings of 14 cents. The average earnings forecast is 15 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Primo is focusing solely on bottled water following the Primo acquisition. Sales jumped 14.8% to $505 million.
The company offered first-quarter earnings guidance of between $455 million and $485 million in revenue from continuing operations.
Richard Craver
Lee Enterprises hosts career fair
Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Winston-Salem Journal and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair through March 7.
The Anywhere Career Fair began Wednesday. More than 380 companies from at least 20 states are participating. Local participants include, among others, Arbor Acres, Lowes Foods and Winston-Salem State University.
Registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.
Lee Newspapers