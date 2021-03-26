The Briefcase

N.C. economic index
shows slow, steady
recovery in February
The North Carolina economy continued its slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during February, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index rose 1.9% from January to February after increasing as much as 9% from June to July.
The progress over the past 10 months has the index up 12% from February 2020 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.
The index measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The biggest factors were an 87.6% decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims and a 47.5% increase in residential building permits.
"With COVID-19 cases diminishing and vaccinations rapidly increasing and economic restrictions have been eased, optimism about a return to normalcy is growing," Walden said. "The challenge is now to boost vaccinations to levels where variants can be suppressed before they gain a foothold."
— Richard Craver
N.C. AG seeks comment
on Cone-Sentara deal
The N.C. Attorney General’s Office is asking for public comment on the proposed acquisition of Cone Health of Greensboro by Sentara Healthcare of Norfolk, Va.
Under North Carolina law, the attorney general reviews any transaction in which a charitable corporation — like Cone Health — sells a majority of its assets. Attorney General Josh Stein conducted a similar review of Novant Health Inc.’s $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center of Wilmington.
The systems announced the transaction in August with a projected closing in mid-2021.
The systems expect that it could take until mid-2023 to fully combine and integrate the operations. They will function separately until the acquisition is completed.
The headquarters of the combined not-for-profit health care system would be in Norfolk. Cone and its Greensboro facilities would serve as a regional hub for Sentara.
Comments can be emailed to ncago@ncdoj.gov by no later than April 14. The subject line needs to include Cone and/or Sentara.
— Richard Craver
Mountain Valley Hospice
hosts grand opening
Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday for its new Winston-Salem office at 3069 Trenwest Drive.
The event will feature COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the nonprofit said.
The office contains more than 2,200 square feet of office space, including a patient exam room.
Mountain Valley provides specialized medical care for those facing serious illness and to provide consulting services, both at home, and now, by appointment.
It is Mountain Valley’s first office dedicated to providing specialized serious illness services in Forsyth County and the western Piedmont region.