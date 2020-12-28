The Briefcase

N.C. economy

continues slow,

steady rebound

The North Carolina economy continued its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during November, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The index rose 0.9% from September to October after increasing as much as 9% from June to July.

The progress over the past six months has the index up 10.2% from October 2019 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.

The index, released Sunday, measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The biggest factors were a 38% decline in initial unemployment insurance claims from September to October, and a 3.3% increase in residential building permits.