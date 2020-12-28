The Briefcase

N.C. economy
continues slow,
steady rebound
The North Carolina economy continued its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic during November, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.
The index rose 0.9% from September to October after increasing as much as 9% from June to July.
The progress over the past six months has the index up 10.2% from October 2019 after being in negative territory for much of 2019 into 2020.
The index, released Sunday, measures leading state economic indicators, such as manufacturing employment hours and wages, residential building permits and initial jobless claims. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.
The biggest factors were a 38% decline in initial unemployment insurance claims from September to October, and a 3.3% increase in residential building permits.
Walden cautioned that even with the increase in the index, “the re-emergence of the virus will likely trigger a retreat in the economy in the upcoming months. But the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to increasing numbers of residents should make the retreat short-lived.”
Wrestling star
launches apparel line
Champion Apparel recently launched an apparel collection with pro wrestling star Chris Jericho branded as "Painmaker" after his character during his performances in Japan.
Jericho also is the lead singer for the heavy-metal brand Fozzy. The collection, designed by Jericho, debuted in late November and is available at www.Painmaker.store.
Jericho has been in pro wrestling for 30 years, working in World Championship Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling, World Wrestling Entertainment and currently for All Elite Wrestling, where he was the organization's first world heavyweight champion.
The Painmaker character has been used primarily in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where Jericho primarily worked as a heel, or bad guy.
The collection features artwork "heavily influenced by Japanese culture and lettering," Jericho said. The products include men’s and women’s T-shirts, sweatshirts, rolled cuffed tees and tracksuits. The prices range between $29.99 to $79.99.
"Each item in this collection has been individually patterned and influenced by the 60 tours of Japan I’ve experienced over the last 30 years," Jericho said.
Furniture Today
names executive editor
Furniture Today said Monday it has named Sheila Long O'Mara as executive editor.
O'Mara replaces David Perry, who is retiring after a 37-year career with the Greensboro-based trade publication.
Long O'Mara's appointment marks her return to Furniture Today, where she held a number of roles, including upholstery editor, fabric editor, and editor-in-chief of Kids Today.
Long O'Mara has more than 25 years of journalism experience that also includes Home Furnishings Business, The News & Record of Greensboro and The (Elkin) Tribune.