Thomasville assisted-living facility site sold for $1.8 million

The property of the Spring Arbor of Thomasville assisted-living facility has been sold for $1.8 million to an Advance group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The facility is located at 915 W. Cooksey Drive.

The buyer is BT Real Estate Holdings II LLC. The seller is Spring Arbor Thomasville NC Landlord LLC of Orlando, Fla.

Bookmarks lands First Bancorp as festival title sponsor

First Bancorp has been named as the title sponsor for the 18th annual Bookmarks Festival of Books & Authors. It includes a $50,000 funding commitment from the Southern Pines-based bank.

The free festival will take place on Sept. 23 at Bookmarks’ location at 634 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. There also will be at least 40 authors visiting local schools on Sept. 22.

The 2022 event drew more than 20,000 attendees from 31 states.

First Bancorp has 118 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford County and 17 overall in the Triad.

Mike Mayer, the bank’s chief executive, said it has “put an emphasis on supporting education in the Carolinas for many years now. More specifically, we believe reading is one of the best ways to get young students engaged in their education. That’s why we partner with great organizations like Bookmarks to help encourage avid readers.”

Bosch pledges 400 jobs in Lincolnton expansion

Bosch said Thursday it will create 400 jobs in Lincolnton as part of a $130 million expansion of its power tools accessory manufacturing plant.

Bosch is a global supplier of technology and services with four business sectors: mobility solutions; industrial technology; consumer goods; and energy and building technology.

The Power Tools division sits within the consumer goods business sector. In North America, the Bosch Power Tools portfolio features power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools, and accessories.

The Lincolnton expansion will support manufacturing of power tool accessories for products including saws, drills, and routers in a new 325,000-square-foot building for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse operations.

The average annual salary for the new positions is $53,204, exceeding Lincoln County’s average wage of $49,332.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.72 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program. JDIG grants are provided when a company has out-of-state location options.

Former Greensboro drug store property bought for $2.5 million

A Charlotte commercial real-estate group has paid $2.5 million to purchase a former Eckerd’s drug store site in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The transaction involved a 1.1-acre tract at 1700 Battleground Ave. and a 0.23-acre tract at 1719 Huntington Road.

The buyer is Battleground Ave. Realty LLC, an affiliate of The Morgan Cos.

The seller is MST Investment LLC of Charlotte.

