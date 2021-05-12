The Briefcase

Truliant invests in Posh
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has made a financial investment in Posh Technologies, a Boston-based financial technology company.
Posh, founded in 2018, will deploy its full conversational artificial-intelligence product suite to support Truliant’s banking infrastructure, including its contact center operations.
Truliant joins a group of 16 credit unions funding Posh. Truliant is creating an AI lab to partner with Posh.
Camping World to offer RV furniture
Camping World Holdings Inc. announced plans Wednesday for a Thomasville Furniture-branded collection of recreational vehicle and camping furniture.
"This brand launch, along with our acquisition of furniture manufacturer, Allure, in the fall of 2020, accelerates our vertical integration within the space and strengthens our sales and margin growth opportunities,” said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and chief executive of Camping World.
The collections will feature high-style designs that follow both classic and modern trends. Product innovation will be a key component in each piece with a variety of premium fabrics and materials and functional designs for enhanced comfort and differentiation for the consumer. The RV furniture will include an assortment of sofas, chairs and tables.
The collection is projected to debut in late 2021 at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors retail locations.
Peters buys building in High Point
Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has resumed with the $1.05 million purchase of an office building in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The property at 312 N. Elm St. consists of 0.73 acres and a 4,790-square-foot building. The seller is The Dental Foundation of N.C. Inc. of Chapel Hill.
In the past year, Peters has closed on three real-estate deals in High Point: a $3.45 million purchase of a 22,152-square-foot shopping center at 2100 N. Main St., a $9.45 million purchase of a 63,822-square-foot shipping center at 274 Eastchester Drive; and an 88,288-square-foot shipping center at 2831 S. Main St.
In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.
In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.
Fidelity expands in Triangle
Fidelity Investments said Wednesday it will create a regional center for its Personal Investing business, adding 500 new jobs to its existing campus in Research Triangle Park.
The news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office did not list any local or state economic incentives being offered to Fidelity.
Fidelty said it plans to begin hiring immediately for mostly entry-level jobs. It intends to hire candidates with strong customer service skills, including those working in industries like hospitality and retail.
Fidelity is offering virtual hiring, onboarding and training, as well as work-from-home arrangements. For more information, go to https://jobs.fidelity.com.
Before this project, Fidelity’s North Carolina operation have been focused on technology that supports all company business lines, as well as customer service for 401(k) and other workplace clients.
Fidelity has 4,300 employees in North Carolina with announced plans to add 750 when counting 250 technology and customer-facing jobs in April.
Greensboro complex sells for $25.75M
The Village 1373 apartment complex in Greensboro has been sold for $28.75 million to a Cincinnati real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.