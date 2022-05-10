MOCKSVILLE - The family of a slain Davie County woman wants to know why the Davie County Sheriff's Office didn't help her before her boyfriend killed her and their two children last month.

Marwan Porter, the attorney for Ashton Brown's family, said that her family wants to know why the sheriff's office didn't provide an deputy to talk to Brown and Aschod Ewing-Meeks when they came to sheriff's office on April 18 and why the sheriff's office didn't dispatch a deputy to conduct a welfare check on Brown and Ewing-Meeks later that day.