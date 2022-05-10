 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The family of a slain Davie County woman wants to know why the Davie County Sheriff's Office didn't help her before her boyfriend killed her and their two children

  • 0

MOCKSVILLE - The family of a slain Davie County woman wants to know why the Davie County Sheriff's Office didn't help her before her boyfriend killed her and their two children last month.

Marwan Porter, the attorney for Ashton Brown's family, said that her family wants to know why the sheriff's office didn't provide an deputy to talk to Brown and Aschod Ewing-Meeks when they came to sheriff's office on April 18 and why the sheriff's office didn't dispatch a deputy to conduct a welfare check on Brown and Ewing-Meeks later that day.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert