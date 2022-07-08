 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The games begin

Kilts. Bagpipes. Haggis.

All were present at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on Thursday, the first of four days of competition and music.

The Games, which are held in MacRae Meadows, draw thousands of people, and this year is expected to be no different.

People began to arrive to set up camp for the Games on July 1, but anyone can visit by purchasing day tickets and taking a shuttle.

At the center of it all, beyond tartans (don’t call it plaid) and shows of strength, there is community. Some people have been coming to the Highland Games their whole lives. In the mountains, they find home.

The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games are open to the public and go through Monday, July 10. A full schedule of events can be found at www.gmhg.org.

