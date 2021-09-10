A parable: There was a man who tended his yard each week. Being a gentle soul, he would avoid mowing over grasshoppers and swatting bees. One day, as this man mowed, he was attacked by a swarm of hornets. This put him in the hospital.

For the next few weeks, the man avoided that patch of lawn and was bothered with only the occasional hornet sting, following the adage he often spoke to others: "If you leave them alone, they will leave you alone."

The next year, the hornets grew in number and aggressiveness, as this man accidentally discovered — again sending him to the hospital, with much more serious injuries.

Upon learning the habits of hornets, this gentle man set about to utterly destroy their nest, and thus he did with his most fearsome weapon, even enduring additional stings in the process.

Now this man, loath to hurt another, is wary of all hornets, and is quick to destroy any of their nests in his yard. He does this not from fear or vengeance, but for his self-preservation and protection of his family.