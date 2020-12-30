The news arrived via email (or text) every time.

Someone I knew — or knew of through the job — had passed away. And finding out electronically is, was and always will be crummy.

Every single time.

The people who’d passed weren’t household names. None of them are likely to have a school or a public building named in their honor. A wall plaque or a dedicated park bench might be a reach, too.

And thanks to COVID — 2020 just stunk on ice — they didn’t get much of a send-off. A few family members or friends; no large gatherings were permitted for most of the year.

But that’s OK.

The people whose deaths were noted (and lamented) were loved and will be missed. They were regular, everyday people who, by circumstance, disposition or both, impacted lives far beyond their immediate circles.

Whether they knew it or not. Let’s take a moment as the calendar flips to remember a few.