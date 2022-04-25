 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The race is on for nine school board seats in Winston-Salem/Forsyth

Talk about a crowded field.

A whopping 28 people have field to take one of nine seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education. 

All nine seats on the board are up for grabs, with just four incumbents — Alex Bohannon, Leah Crowley, Lida Calvert-Hayes and Deanna Kaplan — seeking another four-year term. That puts the board in position for a major overhaul.

Early voting for the May 17 primaries will begin Thursday, April 28. The winners will advance to the general election in November. 

Voters may vote for candidates in their district and for the three at-large seats. 

