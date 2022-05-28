The Ramkat to feature comedian and Mount Airy native Jesse Jones

Jesse Jones says audiences can expect “high energy storytelling” when they come to see his live comedy shows.

“Whatever has happened to me, you’re going to hear about it,” said Jones, a native of Mount Airy.

That typically includes bits about his two chocolate Labrador retrievers – 4-year-old Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and 1-year old Roddy Piper, a female puppy.

“I just love the idea of every time the vet comes in to talk to me about either of my dogs, he has to look at the clipboard and go, ‘Dwayne Johnson has worms’ or ‘Roddy Piper is going to need to be fixed,’” he said.

And his children are not off limits.

In some YouTube videos, Jones hilariously impersonates his children as he talks about how different they are from each other.

His son Henry, 10, was born in New York and his daughter Abigail, 7, was born in Wilmington.

“I cannot keep shoes on this girl,” Jones said of his daughter. “She is all South, and he is all North. “The two of them combined is very loud.”

On June 10, Jones will bring his style of comedy to The Ramkat in Winston-Salem as part of his “Get Out of My Head” tour. Jason Allen King will be the opening act and Paul Baeza will be the emcee. Both are comedians based in Charlotte.

“I am very happy to be back in Winston-Salem. Growing up in Mount Airy, I spent a lot of time in Winston and am very happy comedy has brought me back here,” Jones said. “It will be great to see everyone again and bring live stand-up to the Ramkat for the first time. It’s going to be an awesome night of live comedy in the city!”

He said his shows would probably be rated PG 13.

“I can work clean, and I can work blue,” he said. “I’m not super vulgar, but I like the freedom of being able to say what I want.”

Lew Morgante, a comedian based in Wilmington, has known Jones for about six years.

“I think Jesse is a great, high-energy comedian,” Morgante said. “I think he does a great job engaging the crowd.”

Morgante said Jones is good at getting anybody involved in his shows and improvising off things that happen in rooms to make the experience fun for audiences.

The comedian

Jones, 41, has been doing stand-up comedy and sketch comedy for about 15 years. He has been on MTV, Laughs on Fox, the 3V network and reviewed by the New York Times.

As a child growing up in Mount Airy, he learned early on that he could make people laugh.

He drew comedic inspiration from “Saturday Night Live” and an eclectic group of comedians – Steve Martin, Andy Kaufman, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and everybody in between.

“I remember falling through tables in high school, trying to emulate Chris Farley,” Jones said.

After graduating from Mount Airy High School in 1998, he went to college at UNC Charlotte and majored in art. While in college, he joined The Perch, a sketch comedy theater in Charlotte in 1999. At the age of 19, he was doing seven shows a weekend.

“These guys were straight up punk rock,” Jones said of the sketch comedy group. “Nobody was doing what we were doing at that time in Charlotte.”

At The Perch, Jones became completely enamored with sketch comedy.

“It taught me how to write,” he said. “It taught me the work ethic that you needed to succeed, because we would do a brand-new show every two weeks.”

The sketch comedy group had some successes. For example, member Sean Keenan got tapped to write commercials for MTV, which resulted in Jones and other members of the group having the opportunity to help him with his projects, Jones said.

Then in the early 2000s, they were tapped to write a movie for a subsidiary of Lionsgate in Los Angeles, but the project fizzled.

“What we wrote was funny,” he said. “They liked it, but it wasn’t supposed to happen right then.”

In 2003, Jones and his girlfriend, now his wife, Jessee Leili-Jones, moved to New York.

“I was looking for sketch,” he said. “I thought “Saturday Night Live” was the end goal. I didn’t even do stand-up when I got there.”

He started training with Upright Citizens Brigade doing improvisational work and had his own improve team within the Brigade.

After a while, everyone on his improv team started growing up, getting jobs, getting married and having children.

His friend, Aaron Kiminos Smith, advised him to give stand-up comedy a try. Jones had dipped his toes in stand-up and watched it since he was a child but had never really done it.

“Once I found that, I was old enough to know this is the thing,” Jones said. “It’s not like anything else. It’s you, and you live or die by your own merit. Once you hit the stage, nobody can control what happens, except for you.”

In 2015, Jones and his family moved to Wilmington were he worked with the Dead Crow Comedy Room, a comedy club, before moving back to Charlotte in November 2017.

On tour and bourbon

While on his “Get Out of My Head” tour, Jones is primarily traveling all over the Southeast to the West, hitting as many places as possible, including small towns.

“COVID put a gigantic damper on things and everything sort of builds up,” he said. “This is sort of me getting everything out of my head that has been brewing for the past two years.

“It’s new material. It’s the old stuff that people like. It’s a combination of what was then and what is now, and everything that has boiled over and needs to be released.”

Jones can currently be seen and heard interviewing distillers weekly on the “Bourbon Showdown Show,” a whiskey podcast, on iTunes, Spotify and YouTube.

“Bourbon Showdown Show” is listed in the UPROXX.com story “All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue” published Feb. 4.

The podcast can be found by searching for “Jesse Jones” or “the Bourbon Showdown.”

But Jones warns folks to be careful when they search “Jesse Jones,” because he recently found out that there is a Canadian adult entertainer who goes by the same name.

“I’m getting so much of his fan mail,” Jones said.

When he reached out to the Jesse Jones in Canada to let him know that “there’s some overlap going on,” Jones said the man apologized.

Jones told him that was OK and asked if he was getting any of his fan mail.

“And he goes, ‘No. I am not,’” Jones said.

